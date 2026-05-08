Seth Rogen and John Stewart Trash Kanye West for ‘Comeback Tour’ After Antisemitic Remarks

Despite all the efforts to make amends, not everyone is buying Kanye West’s apologies. They suspect that after his grand apology letter in the Wall Street Journal to his fans and Jewish people as a whole was just a way to garner sympathy. Once everyone forgave him, he could theoretically continue his career like normal.

Comedians like Seth Rogen and John Stewart are the latest to slam Ye and his efforts. At this year’s Netflix Is A Joke festival, the two comedians unloaded on the Graduation rapper, claiming that no one else would still have a career if they said what he said.

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“What’s funny is I’ve said critical things about Jewish people; I think I got in more trouble than Kanye West did,” Rogen told the audience. “I got a lot of s**t for what I said. I have no number one albums. Sometimes, I think what Adolf Hitler would think of the Kanye West song ‘Heil Hitler.’ I bet he’d be torn.”

Kanye West Gets Slammed by Comedians at Netflix Is a Joke Festival

Then, Stewart pointed out how fellow comedian Pete Davidson once dated Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The way he sees it, how can you take someone seriously who is more mad at Davidson than at Hitler?

“But seriously, f— that guy,” Jon Stewart emphasized. “He was like, ‘Hitler was misunderstood, we’ve got to forgive Hitler.’ And I’m like, I don’t think I need to listen to anybody who thinks Hitler needs to be forgiven but is still mad at Pete Davidson.”

Kanye has claimed that his apology wasn’t just about saving face

Ever since his apology, a lot of people have expressed feeling like Kanye West was just doing it for good press. He actually had a rebuttal for that. “It’s my understanding that I was in the top 10 most listened-to artists overall in the US on Spotify in 2025, and last week and most days as well,” West told Vanity Fair in January 2026.

“My upcoming album, Bully, is currently one of the most anticipated pre-saves of any album on Spotify, too,” West added. “My 2007 album, Graduation, was also the most listened-to and streamed hip-hop album of 2025. This, for me, as evidenced by the letter, isn’t about reviving my commerciality.”

Instead, Kanye West stressed that all of this came from an earnest desire to apologize for his actions. “These remorseful feelings were so heavy on my heart and weighing on my spirit,” Ye continued. “I owe a huge apology once again for everything that I said that hurt the Jewish and Black communities in particular. All of it went too far.”