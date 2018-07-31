Simple Sheet-Tray Salmon Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

4 ounces|115 grams green beans, trimmed

3 ounces|90 grams fresh peas

3 ounces|90 grams snap peas

olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 (8-ounce|225 gram) pieces salmon

micro herbs, pea shoots

¼ cup toasted sliced almonds

Directions

Heat the oven to broil. Place the vegetables on an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet, drizzle with oil, and season with salt and pepper. Place the salmon on top and season with salt and pepper. Drizzle with oil. Broil until the vegetables are charred and the salmon is cooked, 3 to 5 minutes. Squeeze some lemon juice over the top and garnish with the herbs and almonds. Serve immediately.

