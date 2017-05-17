Simple Pasta Dough Recipe

Serves: 4 to 6

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound|500 grams|3 ½ cups “00” flour, plus more for dusting

5 large eggs



Directions



Mound the flour in the center of a large wooden cutting board. Make a well in the middle of the flour and add the eggs. Using a fork, beat together the eggs and begin to incorporate the flour, starting with the inner rim of the well. As you expand the well, keep pushing the flour up from the base of the mound to retain the well shape. Once the dough starts to come together, knead it gently with both hands for about 5 minutes. You made need to add water, 1 tablespoon at a time, to achieve an elastic and slightly sticky dough. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and allow it to rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before putting it through a pasta machine and using it however you like.

