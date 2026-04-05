Simple Ways to Trigger Your Brain’s Happy Chemicals (Without Doing Something Illegal)

Dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin, and endorphins—also known as the “happy hormones”—each serve different yet critical roles in our bodies. Wondering how you can boost your own happy chemicals without the use of medication? Here are some specific ways to increase these neurotransmitters.

Dopamine

According to Harvard Health Publishing, “Dopamine is most notably involved in helping us feel pleasure as part of the brain’s reward system.” In fact, many people refer to dopamine as the reward chemical. Here are a few ways to boost this natural neurotransmitter.

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1. Celebrate Your Wins

Dopamine is known as the reward hormone, so celebrating your small wins will help your body release the neurotransmitter. Even something as small as checking off a to-do item can act as a positive reinforcement.

2. Dance to Upbeat Music

Dancing is a great way to experience a dopamine release. Create an upbeat playlist with your favorite songs to shuffle when you need to shake off some stagnant energy and experience more pleasure.

3. Treat Yourself to a Shopping Spree

I’m not saying retail therapy should be your go-to treatment for a lack of dopamine, but occasionally treating yourself to new clothing or other products can definitely trigger a dopamine rush. That being said, it’s even more beneficial when used as a reward for hard work or completed tasks.

Serotonin

Harvard Health Publishing defines serotonin as the hormone “responsible for boosting mood, as well as a host of other functions.” Here are two ways to increase your body’s serotonin, aka your “mood stabilizer.”

1. Get Outside

Getting some sunlight is one of the best and simplest ways to support your body’s serotonin levels. Even just walking outside for 15 minutes or standing in the morning sun can help boost your serotonin and stabilize your mood.

2. Meditate

Meditation is another great way to increase serotonin, which in turn helps regulate your mood. You can follow a guided meditation or simply use your own meditation music and guide yourself through the process, focusing on deep breathing and visualization.

Oxytocin

Oxytocin is known as the “love hormone.” According to Harvard Health Publishing, “[Oxytocin’s] main function is to facilitate childbirth, which is one of the reasons it is called the ‘love drug’ or ‘love hormone’ … Our bodies also produce oxytocin when we’re excited by our sexual partner, and when we fall in love. That’s why it has earned the nicknames ‘love hormone’ and ‘cuddle hormone.’”

Here are two simple ways to naturally boost your oxytocin.

1. Cuddle With a Loved One or Pet

Physical touch and intimacy are closely linked with oxytocin production, but you don’t need to be in a romantic or sexual relationship to get your fix. Hug a loved one, cuddle with your pet, or spend time with family to increase your oxytocin.

2. Join a Local Community

Feeling loved, supported, and connected to your community can help boost your oxytocin. If you lack a sense of belonging, consider volunteering locally, joining a book club, or attending group yoga or fitness classes.

Endorphins

As Harvard Health Publishing states, “Endorphins are the body’s natural painkillers. Released by the hypothalamus and pituitary gland in response to pain or stress, this group of peptide hormones both relieves pain and creates a general feeling of well-being.”

Here are two easy yet effective ways to trigger the release of endorphins.

1. Exercise

The best and easiest way to release endorphins is by exercising. Whether you’re running outside or taking a fitness class at your gym, moving your body will help boost these “feel-good” chemicals.

2. Watch Something Funny

What they say is true: laughter really is the best medicine. That’s because laughing actually triggers the release of endorphins. Watching a comedy special or a hilarious TV series can encourage the production of this natural pain reliever.