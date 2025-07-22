Slaughter To Prevail Frontman Alex Terrible Took a Bloody, Bare-Knuckle Beating: ‘My Beautiful Face Is Completely Wrecked’

Slaughter To Prevail frontman Alex Terrible is well-known for being a deathcore icon — and occasional bear-wrestler — but did you also know that he’s a real-life bare-knuckle fighter for Top Dog Fight as well? It’s true, and his last match was a fuckin doozy.

A couple of weeks ago, Terrible went round-for-round with fellow fighter Danil “Regbist” Aleev, and the metal vocalist took quite a bloody beating, ultimately losing the match by decision. Now, he’s offered fans an update on how he’s doing since getting wrecked in the fist fight, and it honestly sounds awful.

“My beautiful face is completely wrecked,” Terrible said, via Lambgoat. “Multiple fractures of the facial skeleton, fracture of the internal right frontal sinus, multiple fractures of the internal walls of the fracture lines, fracture of the lower walls of both orbits, fracture fracture, and on top of that pneumocephalus… it’s like air in the brain, but they lie because I don’t have a brain.”

“I took a few hits in my left eye and I lost my vision for 30 seconds and then it came back, but after that, for the rest of the fight, my vision was double,” he added. Check out some footage below.

Notably, Lambgoat pointed out that even though he was beaten to a pulp, Terrible still got on stage and performed at Inkcarceration Festival in Ohio this past weekend, and I’ll be damned if I don’t respect the hell out of that.

This all comes as Slaughter to Prevail is on tour in support of their highly anticipated new album, Grizzly, which is out now via Sumerian Records. It’s described as the band’s “most punishing release to date,” smashing “all expectations of modern metal, solidifying Slaughter To Prevail’s place at the forefront of heavy music.”

