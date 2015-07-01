Smashed Cucumbers Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
Japanese cucumbers, approximately 5 each
3 tablespoons granulated sugar
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 tablespoon minced garlic
2 tablespoons vinegar
2 tablespoons sesame oil
2 tablespoons chili oil
1 tablespoon chili flakes
Directions
1. Remove the ends of the cucumbers. With the widest knife you have on hand, take the side of it and gently smash down on the cucumbers. Some pieces will naturally fall off.
2. Cut the cucumbers into 1″ sections. Add in sugar, salt, minced garlic, chili flakes, chili oil, sesame oil, and vinegar. Mix well, marinate for 10 minutes, and enjoy!