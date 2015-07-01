Smashed Cucumbers Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

Japanese cucumbers, approximately 5 each

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 tablespoons vinegar

2 tablespoons sesame oil

2 tablespoons chili oil

1 tablespoon chili flakes

Directions

1. Remove the ends of the cucumbers. With the widest knife you have on hand, take the side of it and gently smash down on the cucumbers. Some pieces will naturally fall off.

2. Cut the cucumbers into 1″ sections. Add in sugar, salt, minced garlic, chili flakes, chili oil, sesame oil, and vinegar. Mix well, marinate for 10 minutes, and enjoy!

From Don’t Underestimate a Spicy Summer Salad