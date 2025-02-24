Somali Pirates Are Back on the Hunt After a Decade of Peace

Following a decade of significantly decreased activity, Somali pirates are reemerging.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine has created new opportunities for pirates by drawing naval attention away from their activities.

The return of the pirates follows the emergence of the Yemeni Houthi movement. The Iran-backed Islamist organization has targeted Red Sea shipping in its support of Hamas. This has drawn the attention of counter-piracy resources, allowing Somali pirates to stage a comeback, attacking merchant ships in the western Indian Ocean.

The peak of Somali piracy came in 2011, with a reported 237 incidents. That number includes both attempted attacks as well as successful takeovers. One report estimated that pirates cost the global economy $7 billion in that year alone.

New counter-piracy measures were put into place in 2012, leading to a sharp decline almost immediately. Those measures included a greater international naval presence, new legislation to prosecute suspected pirates, an increase in armed guards on ships, and more. Between 2015 and 2022, there were only 16 incidents reported.

Somali pirates increase shipping costs by forcing companies to up security and burn more fuel

However, the turmoil in Gaza has created ideal conditions for their return, and the pirates are taking advantage. While the current threat is only being described as “moderate,” a December 2024 report from the EU Naval Force Maritime Security Centre said piracy attacks were being considered a “realistic possibility.”

“We are potentially at a critical point where any further disruption will be very tangible to consumers all over the world. That is the critical concern,” said Ian Ralby, a senior fellow at the US-based Center for Maritime Strategy think tank, via CNN.

Pirate activity causes an increase in shipping costs to maintain higher levels of security. The Houthi attacks have also caused ships to detour around the Cape of Good Hope, causing major increases in fuel costs. That price is then passed on to the consumer in the form of an increase in imported goods.

Officials warn that, in addition to counter-piracy measures, the “onshore dynamics” that fund criminal activity must also be addressed. During the lull in off-shore activity, some of the pirates turned their efforts toward trafficking drugs, weapons, and even humans.

“The root causes of piracy were never addressed,” said Raj Mohabeer, officer in charge at the General Secretariat of the Indian Ocean Commission. “And you know that the piracy, its main driver is funds.”

International complacency is also to blame for the resurgence. Following the lull in pirate activity, the Indian Ocean High-Risk Area (HRA) for piracy was removed in January 2023. This caused commercial ships to relax their protective practices and reduce armed guard presence.

Somali pirates are rumored to be working with Yemeni Houthi rebels as well as al-Qaeda affiliates

One year prior, the UN Security Council did not extend a resolution allowing international navies to neutralize piracy threats in Somalia’s waters. The concern was that an international presence would cause more instability in the area. However, it is now another possible vulnerability as the pirates return.

The pirate presence itself might also be stronger and better funded than ever. Experts have said that their affiliation with the Houthi rebels is a “strategic alliance” for both sides. They are also rumored to be allied with the Al Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabaab militant group.

The Houthis have said that their Red Sea attacks are dependent on the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. However, Somali pirates have no such loyalties. This conflict may only serve to prime a new era of maritime crime.