Sora Is Coming to Android Very, Very Soon

First, the green chat bubbles. Then no Sora on the app’s launch day. While iPhone users have been the only ones able to have all the, uh, fun without having to log into Sora through the browser, that’s changing soon, according to top brass at the company.

more new features coming to sora

Although the imminent Android app is the biggest news, relatively little was said about it in the October 22 X.com post by Bill Peebles, Head of Sora at OpenAI (which owns Sora, along with ChatGPT). All he said was that it was coming soon.

It seemed a little unfair that iPhone users have been able to use the AI video generation app since September 30, propelling it past a million downloads within the first five days of its being on the App Store (and having angry, disappointed users bomb its rating), while Android users have had to sit back and watch.

Also, according to Peebles, in the next few days, “You’ll be able to cameo your dog, guinea pig, favorite stuffed toy, and pretty much anything else you want. You can also create cameos of generated characters straight from your Sora videos.”

Basic video editing tools are also on the horizon. The earliest examples will be adding the ability to stitch together multiple clips in the app. And then there are changes coming that will allow users to shrink their social view to just the people they want to see.

“We’re working on making the social experience much better,” Peebles posted. “We are exploring new ways to use Sora with your friends (versus just a global feed) and broader community. Think channels that are specific to your university, company, sports club, etc.,” Peebles wrote.

I wish we had a more exact timeline on the Android version, if only because chaos should be shared equally among the two mobile platforms.