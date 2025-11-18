People Downloaded Sora for Android Faster Than for iPhone

OpenAI launched the Sora app for iOS on September 30, 2025, and since then they’ve had to contend with angry talent agencies, accusations of fake news, and angry users bombing its rating on the Apple App Store to 2.8 stars in less than a month.

It still didn’t stop a million iPhone users from downloading Sora within the first five days of its launch. People love drama.

Videos by VICE

Now that I’ve really talked up this app, let me give you Android users the good news: As of November 4, 2025, you’ve been able to download the Sora app to your devices, too. And the pent-up demand surged downloads on its first day even higher than with the iOS version, hitting about 470,000 Android app downloads.

a day-one sprint

Sora’s Android download figures come courtesy of Appfigures, an analytic firm that focuses on mobile apps. We can peg some of the initial enthusiasm for Android downloads of Sora to the widespread media coverage, positive and negative, that the iOS version of Sora had been receiving over the previous month.

The iOS version of Sora landed at the world’s feet like a box dropped from the clouds. Nobody was really expecting it, or expecting much of it. By November 4, everybody had an idea of what Sora was about, even if OpenAI itself was still tweaking Sora’s feature set.

That doesn’t tell the whole story, though. As Appfigures points out, it was initially only available on iOS in the US and Canada. Plus, the iOS version of Sora debuted as an invite-only app. There were workarounds to get invites from strangers, mostly through a Discord server, although you could also use a VPN to connect through a Canadian server, which granted you access without needing an invite.

The Android version released on November 4 for everybody in the US and Canada, no invite needed, and also in Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam. That, too, had to have boosted the Android app’s download numbers.

If you have an Android and want to give the app a try, you can do so here.