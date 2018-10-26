VICE
Soy-Cured Eggs Recipe

Soy-Cured Eggs Recipe
Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

¾ cup|177 ml reduced-sodium soy sauce or tamari
¼ cup|60 ml sake
2 tablespoons mirin
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
4 large eggs

Directions

  1. Combine soy sauce, sake, mirin, and sugar in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook for 8 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes. Transfer to a wide-mouthed pint jar.
  2. Bring water to a boil in a small saucepan over high. Carefully add the eggs and cook for 6 ½ minutes. Drain and rinse under cold running water. When cool enough to handle, peel the eggs and add to the jar. If they aren’t fully submerged, add a little more soy sauce to cover. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour or up to 3 days.

