Soy-Cured Eggs Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
¾ cup|177 ml reduced-sodium soy sauce or tamari
¼ cup|60 ml sake
2 tablespoons mirin
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
4 large eggs
Videos by VICE
Directions
- Combine soy sauce, sake, mirin, and sugar in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook for 8 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes. Transfer to a wide-mouthed pint jar.
- Bring water to a boil in a small saucepan over high. Carefully add the eggs and cook for 6 ½ minutes. Drain and rinse under cold running water. When cool enough to handle, peel the eggs and add to the jar. If they aren’t fully submerged, add a little more soy sauce to cover. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour or up to 3 days.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.