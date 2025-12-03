What the Heck Is Spotify Wrapped’s New Social Feature, Party?

Spotify’s Wrapped launched early on Wednesday, December 3, to great fanfare as untold numbers of people opened the Spotify apps on their smartphones and were blasted in the face with the welcome news that Wrapped 2025 was live and ready to take turns regaling you with faint nostalgia and embarrassing you.

Before its unveiling, nobody had a hard launch date for Spotify’s annual end-of-year look back on our listening habits. In the sudden rush to absorb and compare our personalized Wrapped self-analysis, few have stopped to notice a new feature, Party, introduced into Wrapped for 2025.

Videos by VICE

making it more social

Comparing Wrapped findings among friends was already an annual tradition. Sometimes it was embarrassing, and sometimes it was a brag. More often, it was a way to peel back the curtain on our close friends’ listening habits, as musical taste is often a thing experienced in private. Isn’t it strange to know so much about friends but not the deepest corners of what they listen to?

Party turns each person’s Wrapped into a friendly, light competition. You can have up to 10 people in one Party. Navigate to the end of your Wrapped on your mobile app, and then you’ll see the option to start a Party. Send out the invites. You can invite one other person or up to nine other people.

Everyone taking part in the live Party will see a succession of superlatives, such as who streamed the most minutes in 2025, who was the most obsessed fan of a particular artist, and who listened to the rarest song.

You’ll also get handed awards, such as “The Onion Chopper” for those who listen to the saddest, tear-inducing songs, and “The Crate Digger” for those who like to listen to lesser-known artists.

Just like with Spotify Wrapped, Party is available to Spotify’s free and paid subscribers, and you have to access it through one of the Spotify mobile apps, either for iOS or Android. That means no Wrapped for the macOS and Windows desktop apps.