Steve Harvey Calls Pusha-T a “Broke-Ass Boy,” Freestyles

Pusha-T was devastating on “The Story of Adidon.” He accused Drake of “hiding a child,” ruined the OVO honcho’s planned Adidas roll-out, and spent the rest of his time slurring the sort of wildly disrespectful lines that would make even evil-minded adolescents recoil in horror. But for all the talk of a “surgical summer,” Push might’ve snagged someone else while he was wielding his scalpel. In an attempt to insult Drake’s father, Dennis, Push dropped an easy-enough reference to a famous game-show host:

Monkey-suit Dennis, you parade him

A Steve Harvey-suit nigga made him

That was May; it’s September now. And Steve Harvey is mad as hell about the whole thing. This right here is an online-only cut from a recent episode of Family Feud:

“They’ve said negative shit about me in rap songs, they’ve said negative shit. Most of it’s cool, some of it ain’t… Do you think I care what a rapper thinks about me?” Harvey asked, absolutely not caring one about any of this, in fact finding it funny. Harvey, who last I heard was telling his staffers not to talk to him without booking an appointment, even quotes loathed multimillionaire televangelist Joel Osteen to get the point across: “People’s opinion of you is none of your business, nor should you make it yours.” And then there’s the freestyle, which sounds decent for a first draft until he shouts: “I’m all in your ass.”

The summer is over; Drake survived. Our autumnal beef will be fought between a man in a double-breasted suit and someone called “Pusher Tee.”

