Straight Arrows Want to Make America Gyrate Again

​Sydney’s Straight Arrows​ are set to return to their fifth favourite country, the United States of America. The home of baseball, Chipotle sofritas and winning, it’s a country that has warmed to the four-piece’s manic take on garage rock n roll, screaming into microphones and charm. This is something like the band’s tenth tour of the country as they’ve realised that compared to Australia, the size and population of America allows them to play more shows, sell a lot more merch, and drink backstage beer with Dwyer and Thee Oh Sees.

You can scope the tour dates below and if you live in the southern part of the USA we suggest you get along to the Orlando gig at Will’s Pub where the guys will be joined by Tampa’s Gino & The Goons​ as well as Golden Pelicans and Secret Tracers. We know someone (most likely Owen), will be rolling around in broken glass.

Straight Arrows USA Tour 2016:



Nov 10 – Philadelphia at Underground Arts- W/ Thee Oh Sees

Nov 11 – New York at Home Sweet Home – New York Night Train w/ Jonathan Toubin

Nov 12 – New York at Bowery Ballroom – W/ Thee Oh Sees

Nov 13 – Brooklyn at Warsaw – W/ Thee Oh Sees

Nov 14 – Cambridge at ZuZu

Nov 15 – Providence at Aurora – W/ Thee Oh Sees

Nov 16 – Baltimore at Wind-Up Space

Nov 17 – Durham at Duke University Coffeehouse

Nov 18 – St Augustine at Shanghai Nobbys

Nov 19 – Orlando at Will’s Pub

Nov 21 – Atlanta at The Earl

Nov 22 – Knoxville at The Pilot Light

Nov 23 – Chicago at Emporium

Nov 25 – Cleveland at Now That’s Class

Nov 26 – Brooklyn at Union Pool

