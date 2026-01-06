‘Stranger Things’ Spin-Offs: Everything We Know So Far

Stranger Things has officially come to an end after nearly a decade. If you’re just not ready to let it go like we are, fear not — The Duffer Brothers are working on two spin-offs. Check out everything we know so far about the shows and how they directly (and indirectly) tie into the world of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things: Tales of ‘85

Play video

This animated series, set to take place between Seasons 2 and 3 of Stranger Things will drop sometime in 2026. The show, which Matt Duffer has explained he wants to evoke an “80s cartoon feel” features the original characters with new voice actors.

“Welcome back to Hawkins in the stark winter of 1985, where the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town,” the synopsis reads.

Brooklyn Davey Norstedt is playing Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport takes on the role of Max Mayfield, Luca Diaz plays Mike Wheeler, Elisha “EJ” Williams is Lucas Sinclair, Braxton Quinney is Dustin Henderson and Benjamin Plessala rounds out the core crew as Will Byers. Brett Gipson will portray Hopper. Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo and Lou Diamond Phillips also star.

Unnamed live-action Spin-off and how it ties into stranger things

L-r: joe keery as steve harrington, Finn wolfhard as mike wheeler, millie bobby brown as eleven, david harbour as hopper and charlie heaton as jonathan byers. Credit: netflix

While the Stranger Things Season 5 finale was a goodbye to fans where the cast is concerned, the story will continue. Well, sort of. Matt and Ross Duffer’s other project will tie up loose ends and answer lingering questions fans still have coming out of the December 31 finale. Namely, what is that rock that Henry picked up in the cave that gave him his powers?

“I do want to explain, just because people’s expectations go in certain directions: The spinoff is going to delve into that and explain that, and you’re going to understand it,” Matt told Variety in a recent interview. “But it’s a completely different mythology.”



The show will have a new gaggle of characters and a clean slate, something the Duffers say they’re “excited” to explore.

“No common characters,” Matt confirmed. “We’re actually really excited, and it’s very exciting to work with a clean slate: completely new characters, new town, new world, new mythology.”

That Montauk Easter egg

And for fans wondering if that Montauk mention in the finale was a hint about the new series? No, it wasn’t.

“Ross wanted to put the Montauk thing in, and this is what I didn’t want to happen, is people thinking that there’s going to be a spinoff in Montauk,” Matt told Collider. “No, but I actually think it’s really cute. I’m glad we have it. But no, there’s no spinoff. This is the end of the story of these characters, right?”

Prior to the show being named Stranger Things, the Duffers explored naming it after Montauk, New York, the setting of a former WWII military base, Camp Hero. The Montauk Project conspiracy theory was the inspiration for the show.

Until then, catch Netflix’s behind-the-scenes documentary about Stranger Things Season 5 releasing January 12.



