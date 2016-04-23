Style Rider: FLETCHER Loves Her Kylie Lip Kit and Signature Hat

Photo courtesy of FLETCHER

Last summer, newcomer FLETCHER hit the airwaves with the anthemic, liberating hit “Warpaint.” It’s a track that holds her ethos close – she’s a big believer in being yourself and showing your true colors. As a result of the success of her first single and second track “Live Young Die Free,” the bohemian singer became a Spotify Spotlight artist for 2016 (previous musicians included were Lorde, Kygo, Tove Lo and Hozier).

As FLETCHER prepares to release a new single and has an upcoming EP coming out, we spoke to her about her tour necessities and how she’s prepping for Coachella.

MURAD SKINCARE

When I was younger I had really dry and unhealthy skin so I’ve become really conscious of my skin care. I’m always basically a walking aesthetician anywhere I go and my friends and team always make fun of me for it. As you can see the Murad line is sorta my fave.

PERFUME

I have literally become obsessed with this scent over the last year. It’s called Punk Bouquet from & Other Stories. I hate really girly, fruity smells and I love this one because it’s musky and kind of woody without being too masculine and I still smell like a lady.

ACCESSORIES

I’m really, really big on accessories. I’ve been prepping for Coachella and adding a lot of cool statement pieces to my collection. Accessories always make an outfit and bring everything together.

FLOWER CROWNS

These flower crown headbands are a Coachella must. I recently collaborated with the owner of Flower Child Revolution on these FLETCHER inspired tribal inspired flower crowns. I’ll definitely be parading around with these at the festival next weekend.

RINGS

Can one ever have too many rings? You’ll always catch me with my knuckles stacked up with rings when I’m performing. It’s one of my favorite ways to express myself in terms of fashion. You can always change the vibe depending how you’re feeling. You can be bold and wear shit with spikes and points and animal faces. Or you can wear subtle, dainty, pretty bands. It’s always my favorite part about an outfit. And they look dope when you’re holding a mic in your hand.

BOHEMIAN OUTFITS



These are two Coachella outfits I recently picked up that I’m really excited about. The one on the left is a two piece, black mesh skirt and top. It’s fun, you can twirl, it’s got pockets, you can spread your legs in it. Kidding, that’s my favorite movie ever. But I dressed it up with a turquoise studded silver belt, and orange and turquoise necklace and some flat black boots. The one on the left is an off the shoulder dark orange blouse, a navy and white striped linen skirt with slits up the side, paired with a black and silver plated leather belt. All compliments to LF (my favorite store of all time).

KYLIE JENNER LIP KIT

The last thing that’s in my bag 24/7 when I’m traveling anywhere is an endless supply of MAC matte lipsticks. I used to be really self conscious of my lips when I was a little girl because they were always much bigger than my face haha but I’ve learned to embrace and love them and I go out of my way to accentuate them now. I love the matte colors because it looks more like a stain than a loud, glossy mess. Also I’m guilty of having a Kylie Jenner Lip Kit which is what I’m wearing in the picture on the left. I hate myself for saying this but it’s worth the hype.

HAT

Whether I’m on stage doing my set, at the VMAs or in the Coachella valley, I’m most likely always wearing my hat. FLETCHER has somewhat become synonymous with this hat.

Follow Ilana Kaplan on Twitter.