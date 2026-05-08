25 Years Ago, Sum 41 Achieved a Major Milestone That Left the Band’s Frontman Feeling ‘Immediate Embarrassment’

On May 8, 2001, Sum 41 debuted with a pop-punk explosion unmatched since Green Day’s Dookie. Perhaps that’s a slight exaggeration, but at least the Dookie comparison is still relevant. Frontman Deryck Whibley was heavily inspired by Green Day’s 1994 album, alongside NOFX’s Punk in Drublic, released that same year. Sum 41’s All Killer No Filler had a similar energy.

But Whibley later said that the overwhelming success of All Killer No Filler left him confused. Despite producing two of the biggest pop-punk singles that year, “Fat Lip” and “In Too Deep”, he never felt the album lived up to its own hype. Speaking with Billboard in 2021 for the album’s 20th anniversary, he admitted that he still had mixed feelings about it.

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Sum 41’s Debut Album Put Pop-Punk on the Map, But Deryck Whibley Never Understood the Hype

When asked if he had any thoughts on the album’s legacy, Whibley replied simply, “No, I don’t.” He explained, “I’ve always felt it wasn’t that great, if I’m being honest. I never quite understood, to a point, where it’s almost like, when people tell me it means a lot to them or it was a really good album compared to other records, I always think they’re lying. I’ve always felt like, ‘Have you listened to it lately, though? I don’t know if it holds up.’”

Despite All Killer No Filler essentially hard-launching pop-punk to a mainstream audience, making way for an explosion of similar bands, Deryck Whibley never understood the praise. He admitted that they weren’t good musicians at the time, but were young and oblivious to their shortcomings. It took producer Jerry Finn to really whip them into shape while recording.

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Sum 41 played Warped Tour in 2001, taking a break in the middle to perform at the MTV 20th anniversary show. They played a medley with Tommy Lee and Rob Halford, but were still relatively unknown at the time. After that show, “our lives were never the same,” said Whibley.

When they returned to Warped, he explained, “it was a whole different thing … The bands we knew were like, ‘You guys are about to be superstars.’ We’re like, ‘What? What are you talking about?’ They’re like, ‘You have no idea what’s about to happen.’”

But while the success was great in theory, Whibley didn’t really care for it. “Maybe this is just my personality,” he admitted, “But when [the album] got as successful as it did, I had an immediate embarrassment. Almost like you become ashamed of your own success. In some way, I feel like it snuck through and everyone’s going to find out soon that it’s not that good. Like I sort of cheated my way, somehow.”

Deryck Whibley has a great pick for his favorite ‘All Killer No Filler’ track

He continued, “That’s kind of what I’ve always felt about that record. I think if I listen to it now, as I’m older, maybe I can be a little bit more objective. But for the longest time, I thought it wasn’t a very good record.”

While Deryck Whibley may not have felt confident in All Killer No Filler‘s success as a whole, he did appreciate the experience. And he did have a favorite track from the album, despite the embarrassment. When asked, he easily replied, “’Fat Lip.’” Whibley then added, “It was a favorite when I wrote it. It’s still one of my favorites. I don’t get sick of it, ever.”