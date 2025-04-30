Surfshark Unveils a Free, Public DNS Service for Internet Privacy

Straight from one of the better VPN (Virtual Private Network) services out there, Surfshark has announced a free DNS (Domain Name System) service that anybody can use to boost their digital privacy and keep their browsing activity safer from snoops, creeps, data thieves, and just regular, old trackers that even legit businesses and websites have slathered the internet with.

The new service is available free to charge for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS devices. Check out my guide to the Best VPNs for recommendations on services that provide even more heavy-duty security for your home and mobile internet connections.

what dns does

“What is a DNS server?” asks a Surfshark account rhetorically on a Reddit post announcing the service. “Think of DNS as the internet’s phone book, translating those easy-to-remember website names into the numerical IP (Internet Protocol) addresses that computers understand.

“Typically, your ISP (Internet Service Provider) provides the DNS server, which means they can see every site you visit. But you can switch to our DNS, which doesn’t log, track, or sell your data.”

“Why should you care? Well, not only does our DNS service add a layer of protection to your browsing, but it also ensures stable and consistent speeds thanks to our global infrastructure. And did we mention it’s completely free? No hidden fees, no added ads, and no trackers.”

You don’t need to purchase Surfshark’s VPN to download and use the new DNS service. And if you do purchase and subscribe to Surfshark VPN, you shouldn’t use Surfshark’s standalone DNS service alongside it, since Surfshark VPN includes DNS protection built into it anyway. Doubling up with both products wouldn’t be worth it.

But if don’t feel like purchasing Surfshark VPN, and if you don’t wish to use the free version of Proton’s excellent VPN, then Surfshark’s DNS service is an easy way to dip your toe into the waters of better online security without shelling out any cash or signing your name to a contract or commitment.