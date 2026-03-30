T-Pain Explains the Big Misunderstanding That Made Future ‘Lost All Respect’ for Him

T-Pain and Future share many similarities in how they make music. They’ve both mastered the art of crooning with the assistance of autotune. They both make achingly romantic love songs. A lot of their instincts seem like a match made in heaven. So how come we never got a collaboration from them? Unfortunately, the issue is a lot more trivial than it should be.

In 2013, Future featured on Ace Hood’s smash hit single “Bugatti.” In the music video, they used T-Pain’s Bugatti. Consequently, he posted on Instagram, particularly upset about it. “Funny thing about that Bugatti you woke up in, #ItsMine #OhTheIrony hahahaaaa funny how ‘the new T-Pain’ has to use ‘The old T-Pain’s’ Bugatti for his Bugatti hook hahahaaaa yea. So. There’s that,” he wrote at the time.

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Obviously, Future didn’t take kindly to the sarcastic comments from Pain. In a 2014 interview with Sway Calloway for MTV News, he notes that he would almost certainly have worked with him beforehand. But after what Pain said, he “lost all respect for him.”

“Why Me? You could’ve talked to me off the record, or got in contact with me. Before I got in the game, he wasn’t no one I looked up to, but he was someone that I loved his songs. He had the radio on lock. I came in the game on ‘Tony Montana,’ I came in on a song like I’m Sprung,’ singing auto-tune. Then I did ‘Turn on the Lights,’ — that don’t sound like no T-Pain,” Future said to Sway.

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“I don’t look at him the same no more, because you’ve gotta respect the man as a man,” Future added. “You can’t say something then try to take it back. I know how you really feel. You can’t show your hand and try to hide it again. It ain’t like I got into beef with him, I just wanna stay as far away from that situation as possible.”

In a 2021 conversation with Drink Champs, T-Pain insisted that he didn’t have any problems with Future. Instead, all of his problems lay with DJ Khaled. “My problem with Future was never a problem. It was Khaled’s problem. When they put out ‘I Woke Up In A New Bugatti,’ they had posted my Bugatti in their s**t. You know what it was like? When your homeboy got a Tinder date in the apartment, and your homeboy got on your shirt that you use for Tinder Dates,” Pain explained with an analogy.

“If you going on a date, and you ask your homeboy if you can borrow his shirt, and your homeboy shows up to the date and says ‘nice shirt, looks real f***in’ familiar.’ That’s how the whole Future beef started,” T-Pain continued. “Everybody thinks it was this big thing, that we fought or something. But it was literally — [he] sat in my Bugatti. In my Bugatti. And then you said it was yours. And I told people it wasn’t yours, and that was the end of it.”

Pain concluded by labeling himself “the worst friend of all time” back then. Still, he stands by his initial comments despite everything.