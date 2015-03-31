Tarantino’s Profiles, the Supercut

Rishi Kaneria‘s new supercut aligns dozens of profile shots from Quentin Tarantino films into a cavalcade of hyper-short vignettes. Kaneria often fixates on color, as in Red and Yellow: A Wes Anderson Supercut and ROYGBIV: A Pixar Supercut, but in Profiles: A Quentin Tarantino Supercut, released two days ago, it’s the human moments that drive the point home. “I needed a break from colors,” Kaneria tells The Creators Project. The drama, conflict, and emotion Tarantino’s characters’ faces races through the imagination, unleashing memory after memory of The Bride, Jules Winfield, Hans Landa, Jackie Brown and more as they face off against the trials and tribulations that make the auteur’s films so engrossing.

Kaneria notes that, to create the effect of each profile lining up with the others, “certain shots have been scaled, rotated or mirrored from their original format.” Combined with the excellect “Snare Liftoff” track from Whiplash, the effect makes this wordless ode to Tarantino feel truly royal (pronounced “royalé”).

