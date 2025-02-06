Did Tenacious D Get Back Together?

One year after canceling shows and going on hiatus, Tenacious D might be getting back together. Maybe.

The acoustic/rock/metal duo consisting of Jack Black and Kyle Gass have contributed a song — a cover of REO Speedwagon’s “Keep On Loving You” — to the Good Music To Lift Los Angeles compilation, put together by the Good Music record label.

It’s unclear if Tenacious D recorded the song exclusively for the album, or if it was just one they had lying around from past recording sessions.

The Good Music To Lift Los Angeles comp is a charity album to benefit victims of the Southern California wildfires, specifically LA Regional Food Bank and California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Fund. Good Music To Lift Los Angeles is available on Bandcamp only on February 7, which is the day that the music streaming company will donate 100 percent of its revenue share to MusiCares.

Credit: Good music

As for Tenacious D, their involvement is somewhat of a (pleasant) surprise, as the band went on hiatus in 2024 after Kyle Gass made a joke about the July 13 attempted assassination of Donald Trump. That evening—which happened to be Gass’ 64th birthday—Tenacious D was performing in Sydney, Australia. During the show, Gass was asked if he had any birthday wishes, to which he Gass quipped: “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

Following the concert, there was a lot of backlash, leading Black to issue a statement denouncing his musical partner’s joke. “I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday,” he said. “I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.”

The singer then announced that the band would be going on hiatus. “After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Gass also responded to the controversy, writing in an Instagram post: “The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgment. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”

In August, Black spoke briefly with Variety’s Marc Malkin — at the Borderlands movie premiere — and implied that Tenacious D was not done for good.

“We need to take a break. Everybody needs a break sometime. And we’ll be back,” he said before noting that he and Gass were still close. “Yeah, we’re friends. That hasn’t changed. These things take time sometimes… And we’ll be back when it feels right.”