The 3 Unluckiest Zodiac Signs, According to an Astrologer

Have you ever wondered why some people seem to be blessed with opportunities and luck, while others tend to get the short end of the stick? According to astrology, some star signs are luckier than others.

Wondering which of the zodiac signs struggle the most throughout their lives? Here are the three unluckiest zodiac signs, according to a professional astrologer.

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1. Libra

Libras might seem like lighthearted, charming lightworkers, but they’re actually incredibly unlucky.

According to Rachel Ruth Tate, a professional astrologer and host of the Astrology Table podcast on Rogue Media Network, Libra’s people-pleasing tendencies often work against them. In fact, Libras tend to struggle with indecisiveness, wishy-washiness, and uncertainty surrounding their identity.

“The scales, Libra’s symbol, require weight on each side to achieve their balance… as do most Librans,” says Tate. “Without clear and healthy partnerships, Libras have a hard time expressing themselves and their unique values in the world.”

Naturally, this creates a disconnect between them and their communities. Additionally, Libras sometimes get caught up in the superficiality around them.

“Though they are undoubtedly lovely, Librans’ personalities can often be conflated with their appearance, which both adds additional pressure to embody physical perfection AND makes them hard to truly get to know,” Tate says.

2. Scorpio

Sensitive, intense, and moody, Scorpios do not have it easy. In fact, many believe this sign is here to uplevel and transform.

“The depth and profundity of this fixed water sign is easy to understand… swim down more than 20 feet in any given body of water, and the pressure that fixed water sign Scorpio constantly exists under becomes very obvious,” says Tate. “It’s hard for life—a very Solar thing—to exist at the bottom of an ocean or atop an iceberg!”

Those with major Scorpio placements might feel this heaviness and tension.

“Both of our feminine planets of sweetness and nourishment, the Moon and Venus, also have great difficulty in Scorpio,” Tate explains. “This makes sense when you consider that Scorpio’s symbol and namesake, the Scorpion, is generally an unlucky creature to cross, and its venom is highly toxic. No planets exalt in Scorpio, either, meaning there is little company for the misery!”

3. Aquarius

Having your sun in the unconventional, rebellious sign of Aquarius is not for the weak.

“Sober and duty-bound Saturn rules Aquarius, promising Aquarians a lived experience that will require dedication and patience,” Tate says. “These seriously social folks are no strangers to facing challenges, as the Sun is in detriment in Aquarius, making Aquarians the “black sheep” of whatever groups they are a part of.”

While being different is not necessarily a negative thing, it can contribute to a lonely, isolated life.

“Feeling like you don’t belong is nobody’s favorite, and yet it is a lifelong reality of all those born in Aquarius season,” Tate says. “Even their symbol, the water bearer, seems like she doesn’t belong to the masculine air sign Aquarius! Aquarians, for better or worse, are just destined to be a little different. No planet exalts in Aquarius, either, so the best one can hope for is to bear offbeat burdens and awkward social situations with grace.”