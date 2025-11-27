The 7 Hits That Helped The Pretty Reckless, Taylor Momsen’s Rock Band, Make History

Taylor Momsen and her band, The Pretty Reckless, have had a big 2025. And it’s not over because today, the singer joined the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for a much-needed rock performance.

Earlier this year, the band made history when their song “For I Am Death” became their eighth number one rock single, as noted by Billboard. Then there was Momsen’s participation in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. She took the stage alongside Soundgarden to help honor the band as they were inducted into the historical organization.

And we can’t forget the cover of “Where Are You, Christmas?” Momsen dropped on her new holiday EP, Taylor Momsen’s Pretty Reckless Christmas. (Scroll ALL the way down for a surprise…) So, as we reflect on the past and this time of year, let’s look back at seven hits that got Momsen and The Pretty Reckless to where they are now.

‘Heaven Knows’ (Going to Hell)

Not The Pretty Reckless’ first single by a long shot. In fact, “Heaven Knows” wasn’t even the first single off the band’s second album, Going To Hell. It was, however, the one that really kicked down the door for them.

To this day, it remains that band’s only song to be certified Platinum by the RIAA. I’ll even admit that this is still my favorite Pretty Reckless song of all time.

‘Messed Up World (F’d Up World)’ (Going to Hell)

Originally titled “F**ked Up World,” The Pretty Reckless re-worked the song to make it more mainstream-friendly.

This is California garage rock at its best.

‘Follow Me Down’ (Going to Hell)

I’ll go out on a limb and say that this is one of the first Pretty Reckless songs where you can really hear the band’s Soundgarden obsession. Momsen’s powerful, gritty voice paired with that chuggy guitar riff just hits like “Jesus Christ Pose”-era grunge.

Although it should be noted that Momsen and Co. did tour with Soundgarden in 2017 when Chris Cornell passed away, and the singer has been transparent about how hard that loss was for her.

‘Take Me Down’ (Who You Selling For)

Again, structurally, there’s something very “Soundgarden” about “Take Me Down.” The first single off the band’s third album, it’s a little bit dirty and baptized in southern waters. Which was clearly a foreshadowing…

‘Death By Rock And Roll’ (Death by Rock and Roll)

A callback to the blues-rock vibe of their early material, “Death By Rock and Roll” was The Pretty Reckless throwing down a gauntlet to herald their new era.

‘And So It Went’ (featuring Tom Morello) (Death by Rock and Roll)

This is where The Pretty Reckless drew a line in the sand, letting people know where they stand politically. I mean, you don’t do a song with Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, one of the most socially conscious and outspoken musicians of the last 30 years, just for funsies.

‘Only Love Can Save Me Now’ (featuring Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron of Soundgarden) (Death by Rock and Roll)

All the band’s Soundgarden homage culminated in 2021. It’s a killer track that eventually made way for Momsen’s aforementioned Rock and Roll Hall of Fame appearance.

Bonus Track: ‘Christmas, Why Can’t I Find You?’

This was 25 years in the making. When you go from being Cindy Lou Who to one of the most respected rock singers of the modern era, it just makes sense to pay tribute to your humble beginnings.