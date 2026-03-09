The 9 Wildest Things Found in Unclaimed Luggage in 2025, Ranked

Flying with checked luggage always involves a tiny act of faith. You hand a stranger your belongings, watch them disappear on a belt, and trust that your suitcase won’t take on a second life in Alabama.

Thankfully, most bags do make it back. Unclaimed Baggage says over 99.9% of checked luggage is reunited with its owner, leaving a sliver of orphaned bags to wind up at its Scottsboro store.

With that being said, their 2025 Found Report offers a great little inventory of human impulse, bad judgment, and rich-person nonsense. Bryan Owens, the company’s owner, said in a press release that every year they think they’ve seen it all, then they find “a matching set of Samurai swords, a fully-assembled robot, a Dolce & Gabbana jeweled jacket or gold-plated golf clubs.”

Here are the 9 craziest items left behind in 2025.

1. Matching samurai swords

A matching set of samurai swords is such a committed packing choice that forgetting them somehow feels even crazier than bringing them.

2. A suitcase filled with rat poison

This was listed among the report’s weirdest finds, and honestly, no punch-up needed. A suitcase full of rat poison speaks for itself. Like…why?

3. A meteorite

A meteorite feels like one of the last things you’d casually misplace, yet someone managed to lose track of literal outer space.

4. A bionic knee

It’s one thing to lose a phone charger. It’s another to leave behind a bionic knee and never try to track it down.

5. A beekeeping suit

A beekeeping suit stands out because it’s so specific. Nobody packs one by accident, and somehow this one still got left behind.

6. A fully assembled robot

Not robot parts, not a kit, a fully assembled robot. Plenty of people can’t get to the airport with both AirPods, but somebody managed this.

7. Gold-plated golf clubs

A person packed gold-plated golf clubs, checked the bag, and then failed to reclaim it, which is an incredible sequence of choices.

8. A World War II flight jacket

The report’s top historical find was a U.S. Air Force A-2 leather flight jacket. This one probably stings a little for someone. It sounds like family history lost between terminals.

9. A 1900s candlestick telephone

The top tech find was a Kellogg candlestick telephone from the early 1900s, which means somebody traveled with antique communications equipment and then just moved on with life.

That’s the beauty of unclaimed luggage. It exposes people at their most sincere and least curated. Some travelers pack socks and Advil. Others bring samurai swords, a meteorite, and a robot, then somehow miss baggage claim.