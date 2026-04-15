The Aries New Moon Is Your Chance to Make Bold Life Changes, Don’t Waste It

April’s new moon, which is occurring this Friday, is the ideal time to manifest your dream life. As the first new moon of the astrological year, it offers a clean slate and a fresh start.

The upcoming new moon in Aries will provide that spark you’ve been lacking. Think of it as a much-needed burst of energy after a long, dreary winter. If you’ve been putting off creative projects, delaying trips, or remaining stagnant for the past several weeks, you’re not alone—but now is your chance to break free and start anew.

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Let’s dive in.

New Moon in Aries: Friday, April 17

The upcoming new moon will take place at 7:52 a.m. EDT on Friday, April 17. Occurring in the fire sign of Aries, it will pack an intensity you might not be prepared to face. Nevertheless, you can channel this fiery energy to chase your dreams and manifest your desires.

Aries is all about independence, freedom, and ambition. This passionate, courageous sign brings out the authentic side of most people, encouraging fearless self-expression and creative adventures.

How to Celebrate the New Moon

There are many ways to celebrate any given new moon, but this one in particular requires some bravery and confidence. Here are a few tips for making the most out of the new moon in Aries.

Manifest, Manifest, Manifest!

While most new moons are great for manifesting—and really, you can manifest at any time of the lunar cycle—this particular new moon will support your desires unlike any other. Aries is unapologetically itself, often triggering momentum and progress. The new moon in Aries asks you to get clear on your manifestations and follow them up with aligned action.

To do this, grab a journal and begin writing down your desires as if you’ve already achieved or secured them. For instance, let’s say you’re looking to move into a new apartment somewhere by the beach. Visualize the exact home you want, including the monthly price, size, location, and any other details you can think of. Write it all down while expressing gratitude for having such a beautiful living space.

But don’t stop there. After getting clear on your wants, start to put some action behind them. Begin researching affordable beach towns, schedule apartment visits, and ask around about affordable homes in the area. You might be surprised by what you find.

Do Something Rebellious

Aries loves to rebel…and doing so (with good intentions) often benefits them. For example, sometimes, we need to push back on societal norms or outdated traditions. This new moon is a great time to channel your rebellious streak.

Now, I don’t know about you, but I’m a Taurus who loves rules. They exist for a reason, right? But that doesn’t mean I can’t still find a (lighthearted) way to rebel during this new moon. That might look like taking a day off work for once, or maybe it’s canceling all my plans and embarking on a last-minute road trip by myself.

Ask yourself what you’ve been resisting due to external pressure or influence. How can you act more in alignment with your most authentic self? How might you “rebel” in your own life?

Set Sh*t on Fire

Okay, don’t commit arson or light a fire in a closed space…but perhaps write down something you’d like to manifest, then burn the piece of paper in a safe area. Or, if you have a fire pit, toss some old trash (think: your ex’s love letters or old photographs) as a form of release.

They say fire accelerates your intentions/progression. Either way, it’s cathartic.