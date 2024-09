VICE is rerunning the best TV Party episodes for your viewing pleasure. Watch them all here.

TV Party was a public access cable show that ran from 1978 to 1982 in New York City and featured everyone from Debbie Harry to David Byrne to Iggy Pop to Basquiat. In the first episode, filmed on December 18, 1978, artist Robert Delford Brown stops by to talk about his religion: art.