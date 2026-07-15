The Duskbloods Network Test Dates Revealed – How to Sign Up and Beta Schedule

FromSoftware has officially revealed The Duskbloods Network Test dates for Nintendo Switch 2. The closed beta will give selected players an early chance to experience the upcoming multiplayer game ahead of launch. Here is when The Duskbloods Network Test goes live in every region, how to sign up, and everything you need to know before applications open.

Screenshot: FromSoftware

The Duskbloods Network Test officially kicks off on August 21, 2026. FromSoftware has announced that the closed beta will take place across five sessions, with additional rounds scheduled for August 22 and August 23.

Videos by VICE

Applications to sign up for the The Duskbloods Network Test open on July 22, 2026. For your convenience, we’ve broken down all of the important dates and times in the easy-to-read tables below, so you don’t miss your chance to sign up for the Switch 2 multiplayer’s closed beta.

Screenshot: FromSoftware

The Duskbloods Network Test Application Sign-Up Times by Region

Region Application Opens Application Closes Pacific (PDT) July 22 – 7:00 AM July 28 – 6:59 AM Mountain (MDT) July 22 – 8:00 AM July 28 – 7:59 AM Central (CDT) July 22 – 9:00 AM July 28 – 8:59 AM Eastern (EDT) July 22 – 10:00 AM July 28 – 9:59 AM Brazil (BRT) July 22 – 11:00 AM July 28 – 10:59 AM United Kingdom (BST) July 22 – 3:00 PM July 28 – 2:59 PM Central Europe (CEST) July 22 – 4:00 PM July 28 – 3:59 PM Japan (JST) July 23 – 11:00 PM July 28 – 10:59 PM Australia (AEST) July 23 – 12:00 AM July 29 – 11:59 PM New Zealand (NZST) July 23 – 2:00 AM July 29 – 1:59 AM

The Duskbloods Beta Schedule by Region

Screenshot: FromSoftware

August 21

Session Pacific (PDT) Eastern (EDT) UK (BST) Europe (CEST) Japan (JST) Session 1 Aug. 21, 3:00–7:00 AM Aug. 21, 6:00–10:00 AM Aug. 21, 11:00 AM–3:00 PM Aug. 21, 12:00–4:00 PM Aug. 22, 3:00–7:00 AM Session 2 Aug. 21, 7:00–11:00 PM Aug. 21, 10:00 PM–Aug. 22, 2:00 AM Aug. 22, 3:00–7:00 AM Aug. 22, 4:00–8:00 AM Aug. 22, 7:00–11:00 PM

August 22

Session Pacific (PDT) Eastern (EDT) UK (BST) Europe (CEST) Japan (JST) Session 3 Aug. 22, 11:00 AM–3:00 PM Aug. 22, 2:00–6:00 PM Aug. 22, 7:00–11:00 PM Aug. 22, 8:00 PM–Aug. 23, 12:00 AM Aug. 23, 11:00 AM–3:00 PM

August 23

Session Pacific (PDT) Eastern (EDT) UK (BST) Europe (CEST) Japan (JST) Session 4 Aug. 23, 3:00–7:00 AM Aug. 23, 6:00–10:00 AM Aug. 23, 11:00 AM–3:00 PM Aug. 23, 12:00–4:00 PM Aug. 24, 3:00–7:00 AM Session 5 Aug. 23, 7:00–11:00 PM Aug. 23, 10:00 PM–Aug. 24, 2:00 AM Aug. 24, 3:00–7:00 AM Aug. 24, 4:00–8:00 AM Aug. 24, 7:00–11:00 PM

How to Sign Up for The Duskbloods Network Test

Screenshot: FromSoftware

To sign up for The Duskbloods Network Test, simply visit the official website when applications open on July 22 and select your specific region. Although it should be pointed out, there are some requirements as to who can participate in the beta.

Who Can Participate?

Players must have:

Nintendo Switch 2

Active Nintendo Switch Online membership

Original Nintendo Switch owners are not eligible, as the Network Test is exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2.

Screenshot: FromSoftware

According to FromSoftware, the primary goals of The Duskbloods Network Test are to evaluate server load, multiplayer functionality, and overall game balance. Here’s everything the developer will be testing during the beta:

Game server load test

We will connect large numbers of players simultaneously to verify gameplay while putting a load on the game server.

Multiplayer test

We will test for various problems that may occur when multiple people play together in different network environments, and various phenomena that may occur by having many users participate.

Game balance test

When real players test the game together, the developers can gather data about how well the game is balanced.

Gameplay

The network test for The Duskbloods allows for up to eight players to participate together in each of the multiplayer matches while the game is still in development.

FromSoftware also confirmed that Network Test participants won’t be selected until August 7, 2026, at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET. If you’re hoping to get early access, be sure to submit your application when registrations open on July 22 and keep an eye on your email after the selection period ends.