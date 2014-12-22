The Eight Night Stand Recipe

Ingredients

1/3 ounce ginger juice, freshly squeezed

1 ounce pineapple juice, freshly squeezed

1/2 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezeda

1.5 ounce 90-proof or above American whiskey

1/4 ounce Royal Combier (Chartreuse and Cognac are also good substitutes here)

3/4 oz Benedictine

dash Angostura bitters

touch of Bittermens Hellfire Habanero Shrub (a slice of jalapeño can also be shaken into the drink if you don’t have this on hand)

touch of absinthe

float of smoky blended or single-malt scotch

lemon twist (for garnish)

Directions

Bartender tip: If you don’t have a juice extractor, feel free to omit the pineapple juice, and to use a grater to incorporate fresh ginger.

1. Shake and strain over ice in a rocks glass.

From MUNCHIES Hanukkah Spectacular: How to Make Hanukkah Cocktails with Aaron Polsky