The New ‘Enshrouded’ Update Makes Its Superior Building System Even Better

It’s the open-world survival game that keeps on survivin’. Enshrouded V0.8.0.0, titled ‘Pact of the Flame,’ has been released. Now, with a myriad of new social features, building improvements, and, of course, more pets. And if there’s one thing I love in base-building games, it’s adding little imperfections to my builds. Gotta give ’em some character, you know? Enshrouded‘s newest update is speaking my language and, as a result, making its already incredible building system even better.

The Enshrouded patch now includes new tools to add flair to your creations. The ‘Overgrowth’ tool allows you to add ivy vines to your exterior walls, thus giving your Hobbit home even more coziness. Meanwhile, the ‘Decay’ tool adds a bit of a damaged look to your structures, making them fit in a bit more with the abandoned villages around the world.

To make building even easier, you can now enter a first-person perspective when placing blocks. You can even rotate specific props, for instance, and add a bit of environmental storytelling to your world! I’m thinkin’ a tavern with toppled mugs and misplaced furniture is in the works for me.

Now, additional social features have also made it to the game, including voice and text chat, a social hub, and animated emotes. For those who can’t decide on how to spend their skill points, you can now respec individual points on your tree.

It’s a massive patch for one of the best co-op survival games out right now. Check out the full changelog below for all the details:

SOCIAL FEATURES – TEXT AND VOICE

Many of you have asked for better ways to communicate with friends and strangers, so for this update we’ve added a range of new social features.

Text Chat

Enshrouded now supports in-game text chat in multiplayer sessions, no more spelling out your discord name in blocks to make new friends!

Hosts or server admins can toggle the feature on or off in the server settings as needed. The feature is set as “off” by default on dedicated servers, so make sure to enable it.

Players can individually select other players and mute their messages.

Profanity filter settings can be modified through players’ Steam Settings under Friends & Chat > Chat Filtering. They are on by default on all Steam accounts.

A chat log is available on a new “Social” menu page.

Voice Chat

Voice chat can now be enabled by hosts or server admins. The feature is set as “off” by default, so make sure to enable it. When enabled, there are two modes available: proximity voice chat or global, server-wide voice chat.

In the new Social menu page, players can mute other players and adjust their volume. They can also toggle their own microphone on or off. You know who you’ll need it for.

In the sound settings, players can mute their microphone, use ‘push-to-talk’ or ‘open microphone’. Additionally, they can adjust their microphone input volume.

‘ENSHROUDED’ SOCIAL FEATURES – HUB AND EMOTES

Social Hub

As mentioned above, a new tab has been added to the in-game menu called “Social”.

The Social menu displays all players currently playing in the game world, and players can adjust audio and text settings.

It is also possible to see everyone’s server permissions and locate their position on the world map. No more endlessly searching for Steve.

Emotes

A new emote wheel offers emote animations. The wheel is opened by the key or button that was previously mapped to the sitting action (by default, X on keyboard and d-pad down on a controller) which is now integrated into the emote wheel.

‘ENSHROUDED’ BUILDING IMPROVEMENTS

We continue to be stunned by the creativity of our community, so we thought it would be a good idea to enhance our building tools a bit with some shiny new features.

First-person camera for building

When using the Construction Hammer, selecting a prop for placement, or equipping one of the new building tools, the camera can now be toggled to 1st person view for an improved building experience, especially in tight spaces. Now you only have yourself to blame for that misplaced chair.

Full rotation control for props

Props can now be rotated in all axes instead of just the vertical axis. Please note this new functionality is only available for decorative furniture and similar props. Furniture and interactive props like the Flame Altar, beds, benches, chairs, thrones, toilets, and similar can only be rotated around the vertical axis as previously. Building blocks and building shapes can only be rotated by 90° as before.

New tool: Overgrowth editing

A new building tool has been added to the crafting progression. When equipped, it allows adding and removing various overgrowth materials (such as ivy) to and from building blocks.

The new overgrowth tool can be crafted at the farmer NPC with materials from the Revelwood area.

New tool: Building block decay

A new building tool allows adding or removing ruined block visuals at the edges of building walls.

The new decay tool can be crafted at the collector NPC with materials from the Nomad Highlands.

‘ENSHROUDED’ BUILDING IMPROVEMENTS – NEW PROPS AND MATERIALS

Food, drinks and potions placement

A new type of prop consisting of plates, boards, and coasters allows the decorative placement of a vast selection of food, drink, and potion items. Finally, dinner tables can have dinner on them!

They can be crafted at the farmer NPC when wood planks are unlocked.

New props and materials

More than 70 new or previously unavailable props are now accessible for crafting and placing into the player base. This is the perfect time to try out the new placement rotation option! Among others, the new props include:

A set of elegant leather sofas.

Various large statues.

A new set of sturdy doors, including a massive vault door.

New sets of braziers and lamps.

Numerous home decor props such as baskets, pots, and buckets.

New types of room decorations such as room dividers and sigils as wall decor.

Two new building materials are available: a yellow variation of the stained-glass building blocks and a new stone wall terrain material.

A quest introduces a new trader for vanity items and decorative props while we celebrate the Lunar New Year. The trader will also stay as a permanent villager for the player base if invited by the Flameborn.

‘ENSHROUDED’ GAMEPLAY IMPROVEMENTS

Skills can now be individually reset in the skill tree.

Visual parry indications have been added to enemies that didn’t show the parry opportunity before. But we all know some will probably still mess up the timing.

A visual parry opportunity indicator has been added to enemy projectiles that can be parried.

A new farming animal can now be tamed in the Kindlewastes. Get ready for the Dune Armadillo and its offspring to become friends on the farm!

Several bugs and glitches have been addressed for pathfinding and behavioral issues for villagers and farm animals during their daily routine. We will continue to work on improving pathfinding and behavior in upcoming updates as needed.

Dodge and blink can now be activated earlier during wand attacks to align the availability of defensive moves with the timings of melee weapons.

Several settlements and points of interest have been reworked and expanded significantly. Among others, the following locations have been updated:

Moth’s Grove

Saline Quarry

Netherton

Fox Chase

Rookmore

Fenrig’s Farm

Morwenna

Roostnook

Cloverbrook Farm

Mistbury Catacombs

In the Springlands, several new settlements have been added:

The enshrouded ruins “Midhollow”

A new farm location, “Wistful Fields”

Various new camp locations

Several topology improvements have been added to the Springlands biome.

The visuals of the Shroud overgrowth material have been updated.

Many locations in the Blackmire region have improved combat encounters.

Many locations in the Albaneve Summits have improved combat encounters.

A new location called “Event Honor Hall” has been added to the Albaneve Summits. The location is added to the world map when visiting the Ancient Spire of this region. It houses the names of the winners of the Halloween Building Contest 2024.

‘ENSHROUDED’ SOUND IMPROVEMENTS