The Pizza Show: Chicago

Chicago is not a one-note pizza city. From its deep dish to tavern-style thin crust, there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to pizza. Our host Frank Pinello has never been to Chicago but has an open pizza mind, even though he was raised on New York slices. What makes this city so special is the people, hands down. So while we hate a lot of great pizza, it was the people that really made our experience special. Whether Frank was learning about deep dish from Marc Malnati, making pizza with Rose at Vito & Nick’s, or taking a dance lesson with the owner’s of Freddy’s pizza, one thing is clear in Chicago: this city has great pizza, and even greater people.

