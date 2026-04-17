The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Has Amended Oasis’ Induction After Fans Noticed Someone Missing

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has amended Oasis’ induction. So what does that mean? Well, in this particular instance, it means that the band’s co-founding bassist, Paul “Guigsy” McGuigan, is now included.

The band was previously nominated in 2024 and 2025, and has been nominated yet again in 2026. However, NME noted that fans picked up on McGuigan being left out when the nomination was originally announced.

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McGuigan was with the band from 1991 until 1999. He played on their first three albums: Definitely Maybe (1994), (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? (1995), and Be Here Now (1997). There is no word on what exactly led to the Rock Hall adding McGuigan to the band’s induction roster. It’s possible that fan outcry was the catalyst.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame recently shared a message about their 2026 inductees, including Oasis.

“A group of lads from Manchester, Oasis emerged from the 1990s [United Kingdom] scene as one of the most successful and influential rock acts of all time, reviving big, anthemic guitar music with swagger and singalong appeal,” the organization stated. “With over 100 million records sold, their songs, like ‘Wonderwall’ and ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger,’ became cultural staples, echoing across stadiums.”

“Oasis broke through with their debut, Definitely Maybe, before achieving global superstardom with (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?,” the statement added. “At the center were brothers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher, whose creative chemistry and rivalry defined the band.”

“After their 2009 breakup, years of anticipation culminated in a massively successful 2025 reunion tour, reaffirming their enduring cultural impact,” the Rock Hall statement went on to note.

Fans can watch Oasis get inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in December on ABC and Disney+

The work that Oasis did on Definitely Maybe was quite notable. As frontman Liam Gallagher tells it, they owed a lot of the credit to “a lunatic from Wales called Owen Morris,” who was a co-producer and mixer on the album.

“I don’t know how it works, but I think he just turned it up. He just turned up the sound,” Gallagher told Howard Stern. “I mean, there’s loads of people that go on about stuff going, ‘Oh, do this and do that.’ There’s there is a loud button.”

Stern chimed in, “Someone said they invented some sort of process by which they could double the sound and not have any distortion.”

Gallager replied, “That’s right. So when you were playing it in a juke box in the pubs in England, every time our song came on, it was louder than any other song that was on the jukebox. So it was just about 10 times louder than everything else. And you know, when you’re steaming, and you had a drink, it just blew everyone’s head off in the pubs.”