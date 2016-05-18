Step Inside the Taco Zone

This is not so much a taco guide but more of an effort to understand Mexico’s national dish.

Mexicanito tacos

Photos by Francisco Gómez. Follow him on Instagram: @fcogomezdiaz.

MUNCHIES: What’s the creative process behind this taco? Mike: I used to sell just carnitas tacos and then people started asking me for seafood tacos. I came up then with the mexicanito: it has tomatoes, onions, peppers, salt, inglesa sauce, Maggi sauce, chipotle, Oaxaca cheese, shrimp, and tortillas made with chipotle flour and jalapeños.

What makes a great taco? It’s all in the flavor. And then our own special touch.

Which other taco do you like? From the ones that I make? The gobernador de pescado is my favorite. It’s made with breaded fish over a flour tortilla with chipotle mayo, radish, pico de gallo, cheese, and homemade habanero sauce.

Cervecería El Mexicanito. Alvaro Obregón, 230, local 4.

Cochinita tacos

MUNCHIES: What was the creative process behind this taco? Fabiola: The inspiration comes from Yucatecan cuisine, and pork is the king of Yucutecan cusine. I know how to cook it and I love it, so that’s pretty much the inspiration behind it.

What makes a great taco? Enthusiasm. We select the best products and I’m really good at choosing the right meat. I cook but everyone here tries out the food, and each of us has to love it for it to work.

Which tacos do you like other than yours? The chicharrón with green salsa taco is one of my favorites.

Xnic cochinita. Tabasco, 256, colonia Roma.

Sr. López tacos

MUNCHIES: What’s your creative process? Luis: The chef that we were working with at the time was doing all these internships in Argentina, and she would go to street markets and fancy restaurants there. We got inspired from what she brought and what we had here, and that’s how we started creating our own tacos. We used meat, dairy, and Argentinian products as our main ingredients.

What makes a great taco? You have to find a balance with the flavors, because you always have something too savory, too creamy, or too dry. Every time we create a taco we think about this. There are times where I can try a taco and think, This is way too greasy. We balance it by adding something creamy, or caramelized onions to balance the spices. You need to feel the balance when you taste it. That’s what we do with our tacos.

What’s your favorite taco besides yours? I really like Arabic tacos or seafood tacos. I’ve tried many delicious shrimp tacos. I like al pastor tacos as well. I’m definitely a taco person.

Chetito. Guanajuato 239, Colonia Roma.

Chamarra de Jabalí tacos

MUNCHIES: What was the creative process behind this taco? Miguel: My wife and I came up with it. We start preparing them at 3 AM. We make everything on the same day.

What makes a great taco? Everything has to be carefully prepared, it has to fresh, and everything has to be clean when you are cooking.

Which other tacos do you like besides yours? I like shrimp and barbecue tacos, but just from places that I know. And then my tacos too, of course.

El Tacomovil. Río Pánuco and Río Duero streets, Colonia Cuauhtémoc.

Revolcado tacos

MUNCHIES: What was the creative process behind this taco? Armando: Once my friends and I went to a place, I don’t remember where, and we tried suckling pig tacos. That’s where we got the idea and we’ve done well ever since.

What makes a great taco? Whatever makes the customer come back. That’s what’s important for us.

Which other tacos do you like? There’s a great variety of tacos. You have al pastor, suadero, steak. I really love al pastor tacos.

Los de Lechón. Orizaba 115, Colonia Roma.

Don Chava tacos

MUNCHIES: What was the creative process behind this taco? Don Chava: Working in collaboration with people and always following the family tradition.

What makes a great taco? It’s in the quality, the price, the seasonings, the flavors.

What are your favorite tacos? Chile tacos.

Don Chava. Colima and Mérida streets, Colonia Roma.

Birria tacos

MUNCHIES: What makes a great taco? Anonymous Taco Artist: That people like them and come back.

What’s your favorite taco? The best in the world: birria tacos.

Tacos de birria estilo Jalisco, Colima and Orizaba streets, Colonia Roma.

Anonymous

MUNCHIES: What was the creative process behind this taco? Ever Robledo: Everyone can season it as they wish. We don’t add anything. It’s just meat and salt.

What makes this taco great? It’s an alambre taco. The ingredients are just different.

Which other tacos do you like? Just these. Oh, and steak tacos.

Tacos from the orange parasol. Tonalá and Durango streets, Colonia Roma.

