3 Zodiac Signs That Will Go Through Major Transformations With the Aries New Moon

Are you ready for the new moon on Friday, April 17? (If not, you might want to brace yourself…)

This particular new moon is occurring in Aries, an intense, ambitious, and courageous fire sign. In other words, it’s packing a strong energy that forces uncomfortable change.

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According to Rachel Ruth Tate, resident astrologer at Casinos Analyzer, this particular new moon will act as a breaking point, driving action behind your manifestations and moving you away from stagnancy. It is the first new moon of the astrological year, after all.

“This new moon at 27° Aries arrives like an adrenaline shot, with the sky sharply pointed toward the fiery first sign of the zodiac as a stellium of planets, Neptune, Mercury, Mars, and Saturn, align in early Aries downstream from this lunation,” says Rachel Ruth Tate, resident astrologer at Casinos Analyzer. “This new moon is like a personal rebirth for all of us, with all the intensity and discomfort that comes with it.”

Wondering whether your zodiac sign is among the most impacted? The following three signs will experience wild shifts with the Aries new moon.

1. Aries

Aries, expect to experience a much-needed shift in your identity during this time. This might look like changing careers, leaving a long-term relationship, or even moving across the country. On the other hand, it can be as simple as reevaluating your priorities or noticing a shift in your values. Whatever the case, you might not recognize yourself after this lunation.

While this energy will impact everyone, it will feel even more potent for Aries—especially considering just how many planets are also in this fire sign. That being said, Aries will likely feel more rebellious or be more willing to speak up and stand their ground.

“There is no inequality without motion, and without motion, there is no life,” says Tate. “The Aries–Libra axis teaches us that life isn’t fair, and for that reason, we must assert ourselves appropriately when it is called for. Even boundaries, ruled by Saturn, must be asserted. And that is hard to do, which is why Saturn falls in Aries.”

2. Leo

Leo, you always crave the spotlight and find a way to bask in it. This new moon, while occurring in a different fire sign, will still be your time to shine. You might feel more comfortable putting yourself out there (which is nothing new, really), and you’ll find luck pursuing creative endeavors or travel opportunities. Your best bet is to follow your inspiration, no matter where it might take you.

With Aries energy being so high right now, you’ll reap the benefits of this courageous, confidence-boosting lunation. Don’t waste it.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, this new moon might impact you a bit more emotionally and privately. It encourages and even supports a change in routines, asking you to reflect on what’s working and what’s not. Consider where your daily habits are holding you back. Are you wasting too much time in your own head? Are you intellectualizing your feelings without actually working through them? Are you overthinking your desires without actually working toward them?

Create an action-oriented routine that will hold you accountable to your goals and ambitions. If something feels off, it’s time to make a change.

“This New Moon is a reminder that we don’t always get to choose the situation – but we do choose what we do with it,” Tate says. “No one can define our truth for us.”