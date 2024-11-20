THIS IS NOT A DRILL: ‘Genshin Impact’ Is Officially Available to Empty Your Wallet on Xbox

If you’ve been looking for a fantastic free-to-play game on your Xbox, look no further. Genshin Impact has finally arrived. Sure, it’s going to make quite an impact on your internal storage. As well as your wallet, but it’s a great game that demands your attention. Just make sure that you’ve memorized your credit card number if you want good pulls.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

It’s About Time ‘Genshin Impact’ Made the Move to Xbox

Originally released in 2020, Genshin Impact has seen many massive updates that have improved the overall experience. Alongside the addition of many new regions and free expansions, the number of playable characters has also majorly increased. This is going to put some strain on your internal SSD, however. Genshin Impact on the Xbox comes in at a hefty 100GB download.

Once you start playing Genshin Impact, you’re never going to want to put it down. Much like the recently released Zenless Zone Zero, which may also be making its way onto Xbox soon, Genshin Impact is a gacha game. Grinding for Primogems or jumping into the shop to buy pulls is the only way to get new characters. To be fair, you’ll have a chance to claim some free characters through events, so don’t fret.

Genshin Impact is now available on Xbox Series X|S — get it now!hoyo.link/8XOlFIALLog into the game to claim "Wings of Fate's Course Intertwined"!See more details here: hoyo.link/0KKlFBAL#GenshinlmpactXbox #GenshinImpact #GenshinImpact5ꓸ2 — Genshin Impact EN (@genshinimpact-en.bsky.social) 2024-11-20T05:07:25.427Z Post by @GenshinImpact-en on Bluesky

Those who are jumping in for the first time or carrying over the progress from another system can look forward to some free goodies, as well. Anyone jumping in on the Xbox console family can unlock the exclusive Genshin Impact WIngs of Fate Course Intertwined glider. If it’s anything like the PlayStation-exclusive glider, you’ll only be able to use it when you’re playing on your Xbox. Good thing that everything you own is an Xbox now, isn’t it?

To be fair, I’ve been playing Genshin Impact on and off over the years and have gotten some pretty spectacular pulls without putting a single cent of my own money into it. You can earn Primogems rather easily. Since the game functions on a Banner system, you can save up for a chance to pull your favorite characters later, too.