Three-Chili Squid Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

2 teaspoons ancho chilies

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

5 ¼ ounces|150 grams pasteurized egg yolk

¼ cup|60 ml apple cider vinegar

1 lemon, cut in half

1 cup|500 ml pomace oil

handful of baby lettuces

⅓ red chili

chipotle chile oil

a squid

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

To make the ancho chile mayonnaise, place the ancho chillies in a bowl of hot water for 5-10 minutes to rehydrate them. You will know the chilies have been hydrated once they are nice and plump. In a separate bowl, pour in the mustard, egg yolk, apple cider vinegar, and the juice of half a lemon and stir. Slowly bit by bit add and stir in the pomace oil. Strain the water from the rehydrated ancho chilies and stir these into your mayonnaise. Season with salt and black pepper. To make the salad, mix together a handful of mixed baby leaves, the finely chopped fresh red chilies, and season with lemon juice. Drizzle over chipotle oil and toss with salad leaves. Lay your squid on a chopping board. Cut off the tentacle and then cut down the seam of the body to open this flat and clean. Score the squid with criss-cross diagonal lines, using the tip of your knife. This will enable the squid to absorb more flavor and dressing. Portion the body of the squid and the tentacles into equal parts. Drizzle oil onto a flat non-stick frying pan. Lay down the tentacles first, as these take slightly longer to cook. Cook until slightly golden. The squid should curl slightly when turned on the pan. Once fried, remove the squid from the pan and season with a bit of salt. Lay a large spoonful of ancho chili mayonnaise onto the plate, as a base for your dish. Place your cooked squid on to the place and top with the chili salad. Dress with chipotle oil to taste.

From How-To: Make Three-Chili Squid with Rita’s

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.