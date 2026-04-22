Tifa Lockhart Reportedly Coming to Street Fighter 6 DLC, New Leak Claims

A new leak claims that Final Fantasy 7’s Tifa Lockhart is coming to Street Fighter 6. According to a new rumor, the SF6 Year 4 DLC will include the popular FF7 heroine. However, is it actually true?

Tifa Lockhart Street Fighter 6 DLC Leak Explained

Screenshot: Square Enix, Capcom

This latest rumor first started when a leak surfaced online claiming that Tifa Lockhart would be one of the featured characters in the upcoming Street Fighter 6 Year 4 DLC. “Street Fighter 6 Year 4 DLC leaked and will feature Tifa from Final Fantasy 7. This information comes from the person who previously said Terry, Elena, & Bison were coming to SF6.”

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While anyone can post a “leak” on social media, the Tifa Lockhart SF6 rumor quickly gained steam given that the insider had accurately leaked Terry & Bison DLC previously. It’s also a pretty big deal, as this would be the first time Tifa Lockhart has been in a fighting game in over 15 years. Technically, the FF7 heroine was playable in 2011’s Dissidia 012 Final Fantasy for the PSP.

Screenshot: X @VolSkimmer

Of course, we should take this latest rumor with a major grain of salt. Even the account that reported the leak first cautioned fans. “Take this information with a grain of salt, as others have pointed out that Capcom tends to put out fake information as a distraction. Capcom will make an official announcement eventually, and we can see if this info posted by the leaker turns out to be true or not.”

Other Street Fighter 6 Year 4 DLC Characters Leaked

Screenshot: Capcom

Assuming the Tifa Lockhart leak is real, then we might also know the rest of the Street Fighter 6 Year 4 DLC roster. The same account that reported the FF7 leak also posted what they claim will be the other characters included in the expansion pack.

Here is which characters are supposedly in the SF6 DLC:

Tifa Lockhart

Vega

Haggar

Gouken

Street Fighter 6 Year 4 DLC Leak Might Not Be Real

Screenshot: Square Enix

Another popular insider reacted to the leak and confirmed they had heard about the Tifa Lockhart Street Fighter 6 DLC “months ago”. However, Rooflemonger then explained that he believed at least half of the Year 4 DLC leak might actually be fake or incorrect.

“The wrinkle I will add to this story? Heard about Tifa and Vega quite some time ago, yep! The other 2? I actually heard 2 other names besides them, so who even knows what’s real, cause I sure don’t! Make sure to take this all with a grain of salt until you see some trailers.”

So is Tifa Lockhart actually coming to Street Fighter 6? Well, it certainly appears that the leak has multiple sources claiming they’ve heard this is true. But at this point, it’s best to take this with a major grain of salt. Until Capcom officially announces something, it’s pure speculation. However, this SF6 FF7 crossover leak is definitely an intriguing one.