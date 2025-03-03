Apple Is Announcing the MacBook Air M4 This Week, Tim Cook Hinted

No offense to any other Apple leaker, analyst, psychic, rune reader, or fabulist out there, but Apple CEO Tim Cook himself teasing the release of a new MacBook is as ironclad of a leak as you can get.

Cook only had to post “This week” for us to know exactly what he was talking about. The MacBook Air M4 has been tipped for an any-day-now release all year. Now it’s only, at most, days away.

Videos by VICE

what was said (and what wasn’t)

Those with sharp memories will remember that Steve Jobs, Apple’s former CEO, announced the original MacBook Air in 2008 by saying on stage the same phrase that appears in the video above: “There’s something in the air.”

Here, to literally underline the most obvious tease in recent memory, the word “Air” is blown up as conspicuously as an inflatable porch Santa in July.

Cook didn’t come right out and say the MacBook Air M4 would be the device released, nor did he say that only one device would be announced this week. For all we know, it could be two Air devices. The MacBook Air M4 is almost a sure thing, according to recent rumors.

Bloomberg’s Apple analyst and leaker, Mark Gurman, posted yesterday on X, “I expect the M4 MacBook Air to be introduced as early as this week. Inventory has significantly wound down and Apple is preparing a Mac-related announcement in the next few days. iPads are seeing shortages but are probably not launching until later.”

As for any other possible Air devices to accompany the MacBook Air M4 announcement, another iPad Air is unlikely, since the 6th-generation iPad Air was just released in May 2024, and iPads don’t typically have annual refresh cycles.

Don’t hold your breath for the rumored, ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, either. We won’t see any iPhone 17 until Apple’s annual fall announcement later in the year.

And don’t expect Apple to go all out on an event of the sort where they release the major iPhone models every fall. Due to the short notice and the lack of pre-event teasing, the announcement is almost sure to come via a release on Apple’s website, like how the iPhone 16e was announced a couple of weeks ago without much pomp and fanfare.

Despite the lack of a shiny event with a stage and folding chairs and all that exciting stuff, it’ll be a major announcement for one of Apple’s prestige products. As we’ve already seen the M4 chip be a rocket in other applications, such as the iPad Pro and base-level MacBook Pro M4, we expect the MacBook Air M4 to be the popular choice for most people buying a MacBook.