Torta Ahogada Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 4 hours

Ingredients

for the braised pork:

3 ½ pounds|1557 grams pork shoulder or butt

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon ground cumin

3 tablespoons olive oil

6 dry guajillo peppers stemmed and seeded

3 garlic cloves

1 yellow onion, quartered

1 (13.5 ounce|383 gram) can whole peeled tomatoes

for the sauce:

6 dry guajillo peppers, stemmed, seeded, and soaked

1 jalapeno, quartered

1 shallot, sliced

1 (35-ounce|992 gram) can whole peeled tomatoes

1 ½ quarts|1500 ml chicken stock

to serve:

1 (16-ounce|454 gram) can pinto beans

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 bolillo rolls, halved lengthwise

1 red onion, thinly sliced

Directions

Braise the pork: Season the pork with the cumin, salt, and pepper and slather with the mustard. Heat the oil over medium-high in a large Dutch oven and sear the pork all over, 6 to 7 minutes. Add the peppers, garlic, onion, and tomatoes. Bring to a boil then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook, covered, for about 3 hours or until the pork is very tender. Transfer the pork to a bowl and season with the remaining cumin, salt, and pepper. Add about ¾ cup of cooking liquid to the mixture. Keep warm. Make the sauce: Place the peppers, jalapeño, shallot, and tomatoes in a blender and purée until smooth. Transfer to a medium saucepan along with the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook for 25 minutes, or until silky and reduced slightly. Strain through a fine mesh strainer, discarding solids. To serve, melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium. Add the beans and their liquid and bring to a low simmer. Cook for 5 minutes, then mash the beans until smooth. Spread about ¼ cup beans over the inside of each roll. Top the bottom half of each with about ¾ cup of shredded pork. Place the top half of the bun on top and dip the sandwich in the sauce. Transfer to a serving plate and ladle more sauce over the top of the sandwich. Top with sliced onions and serve with orange slices and cilantro.

