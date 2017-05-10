Trenette Genovese

Servings: 6

Prep: 15 minutes

Total: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the pesto:

37 grams toasted pine nuts

24 grams fresh basil leaves

1 garlic clove, peeled

kosher salt, to taste

125 ml extra-­virgin olive oil

35 grams freshly grated Parmigiano ­Reggiano

for the pasta:

6 new potatoes or small red potatoes, cut into 1/4-inch pieces (about 241 grams)

457 grams Trenette pasta

150 grams trimmed young green beans or haricots verts

250 grams Pesto Genovese

Freshly grated Parmigiano ­Reggiano, for serving

Directions

1. Make the pesto: Combine the pine nuts, basil, garlic, and salt in a large stone mortar and grind with the pestle until the moisture forms a paste. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil, beating all the while with a wooden spoon. Add the Parmigiano, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating until the mixture forms a thick paste. The pesto can also be made in a food processor. The pesto can be stored in a jar, topped with a thin layer of extra-­virgin olive oil, for several weeks in the refrigerator.

2. Bring 6 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot, and add 2 tablespoons salt. Add the potatoes and cook 1 minute, then add the pasta and cook until 4 minutes left of the prescribed cooking time to al dente and add the beans; cook the remaining 3 minutes and drain everything together in a colander.

3. Pour the pasta, beans and potatoes into a warmed bowl, add the pesto, and toss to coat the pasta and the vegetables well. Add Parmigiano to taste and serve with more grated Parmigiano on the side.

