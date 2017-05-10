Trenette Genovese

Servings: 6
Prep: 15 minutes
Total: 30 minutes
Ingredients
for the pesto:
37 grams toasted pine nuts
24 grams fresh basil leaves
1 garlic clove, peeled
kosher salt, to taste
125 ml extra-virgin olive oil
35 grams freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano
for the pasta:
6 new potatoes or small red potatoes, cut into 1/4-inch pieces (about 241 grams)
457 grams Trenette pasta
150 grams trimmed young green beans or haricots verts
250 grams Pesto Genovese
Freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano, for serving
Directions
1. Make the pesto: Combine the pine nuts, basil, garlic, and salt in a large stone mortar and grind with the pestle until the moisture forms a paste. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil, beating all the while with a wooden spoon. Add the Parmigiano, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating until the mixture forms a thick paste. The pesto can also be made in a food processor. The pesto can be stored in a jar, topped with a thin layer of extra-virgin olive oil, for several weeks in the refrigerator.
2. Bring 6 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot, and add 2 tablespoons salt. Add the potatoes and cook 1 minute, then add the pasta and cook until 4 minutes left of the prescribed cooking time to al dente and add the beans; cook the remaining 3 minutes and drain everything together in a colander.
3. Pour the pasta, beans and potatoes into a warmed bowl, add the pesto, and toss to coat the pasta and the vegetables well. Add Parmigiano to taste and serve with more grated Parmigiano on the side.
