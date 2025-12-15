Trent Reznor Says That Nine Inch Nails Is Working on New Music: ‘The Fuse Has Been Lit’

Earlier this fall, Nine Inch Nails dropped a new album with the Tron: Aries soundtrack. Now, they’re already planning for more new music.

In a recent conversation, Nine Inch Nails’ founding frontman Trent Reznor teased what’s on the horizon for the band. “We are working on new stuff, and we’re excited to work on it,” he told Consequence. Reznor then added, “We are prioritizing working on Nine Inch Nails over just taking on every single thing that comes up in the other category.”

Videos by VICE

“So, beyond that,” he continued, I can’t say much.” Finally, Reznor said, “The difference between now and a year ago is the fuse has been lit, and the desire is there.”

Over the summer, Nine Inch Nails trekked across North America on the “Peel It Back” tour. Next year they’ll do it again. Back in October, the band announced new concert dates for 2026. The tour starts in New Orleans on February 5 and runs through the U.S. and Canada. The tour will stop in cities like Washington D.C., Grand Rapids, St. Louis, Las Vegas, and Salt Lake City before ending in Sacramento on March 16.

Boys Noize will be along for the entire run. Scroll down to check out all the dates.

Nine Inch Nails, Peel It Back 2026 Tour

Feb 05 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

Feb 07 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Feb 10 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Feb 11 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Feb 13 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Feb 14 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Feb 16 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Feb 18 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum

Feb 20 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Feb 22 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena

Feb 23 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum

Feb 25 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center

Feb 27 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

Mar 01 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Mar 03 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Mar 06 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena

Mar 07 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena

Mar 09 — San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena

Mar 10 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Mar 13 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

Mar 15 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

Mar 16 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center