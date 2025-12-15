Trent Reznor Says That Nine Inch Nails Is Working on New Music: ‘The Fuse Has Been Lit’

Earlier this fall, Nine Inch Nails dropped a new album with the Tron: Aries soundtrack. Now, they’re already planning for more new music.
In a recent conversation, Nine Inch Nails’ founding frontman Trent Reznor teased what’s on the horizon for the band. “We are working on new stuff, and we’re excited to work on it,” he told Consequence. Reznor then added, “We are prioritizing working on Nine Inch Nails over just taking on every single thing that comes up in the other category.”
“So, beyond that,” he continued, I can’t say much.” Finally, Reznor said, “The difference between now and a year ago is the fuse has been lit, and the desire is there.”
Nine Inch Nails recently announced new 2026 dates for their “Peel It Back” Tour
Over the summer, Nine Inch Nails trekked across North America on the “Peel It Back” tour. Next year they’ll do it again. Back in October, the band announced new concert dates for 2026. The tour starts in New Orleans on February 5 and runs through the U.S. and Canada. The tour will stop in cities like Washington D.C., Grand Rapids, St. Louis, Las Vegas, and Salt Lake City before ending in Sacramento on March 16.
Boys Noize will be along for the entire run. Scroll down to check out all the dates.
Nine Inch Nails, Peel It Back 2026 Tour
Feb 05 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center
Feb 07 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Feb 10 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
Feb 11 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
Feb 13 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
Feb 14 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
Feb 16 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Feb 18 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum
Feb 20 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center
Feb 22 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena
Feb 23 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum
Feb 25 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center
Feb 27 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center
Mar 01 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Mar 03 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
Mar 06 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena
Mar 07 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena
Mar 09 — San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena
Mar 10 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center
Mar 13 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center
Mar 15 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center
Mar 16 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center