Turnstile Fans Turned a Movie Theater Into a Mosh Pit—and We’re Ready To Rage

In what might be the first instance of movie theater moshing, Turnstile has inadvertently turned a cinema into a mosh pit.

The Baltimore hardcore band created a visual album, Turnstile: Never Enough, which serves as a counterpart for their 14-song new album of the same name. The film made its world premiere at New York’s Tribeca Festival 2025 on June 5th, and that same day, it played in over 300 movie theaters across the nation.

Now, footage has emerged from at least one theater where some very passionate Turnstile fans started a pit during the movie, and I’m honestly just bummed I didn’t also think to do this. Check out the footage below:

“Recorded between Los Angeles and their homes in Baltimore, Never Enough is produced by Yates. The expansive collection is a restless and exhilarating evolution of the band’s genre-defying sound,” reads a press release about Turnstile’s new album.

“A transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation,” the press release adds. “Never Enough follows Turnstile’s widely celebrated album Glow On, which earned the band four Grammy nominations.”

Never Enough is available to stream or own now, with several limited edition vinyl color variants available in the band’s store.

Up next, Turnstile will head overseas for a run of European and UK date, which include headline performances and festival appearances at: Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Spain (6/7), Outbreak Fest in London, United Kingdom (6/13), Primavera Sound in Porto, Portugal (6/14), Hellfest in Clisson, France (6/21), Jera On Air in Ysselsteyn, Netherlands (6/28), Glastonbury in Somerset, United Kingdom (6/29).

Additionally, the band has a handful of North American festival dates planned for the summer and fall, including: Ottawa Blues festival in Ottawa, Canada (7/12), Aftershock in Sacramento, California (10/3), and III Points in Miami, FL (10/17-10/18).

06/11 — Athens, Greece @ Teatro Petras*

06/13 — London, United Kingdom @ Outbreak Fest London 2025

06/14 — Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound Porto 2025

06/18 — Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer*

06/19 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Velky Sal Lucerna*

06/21 — Clisson, France @ Hellfest 2025

06/23 — Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal*

06/25 — Warsaw, Poland @ Letnia Scena Progresji*

06/27 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique*

06/28 — Ysselsteyn, Netherlands @ Jera On Air 2025

06/29 — Somerset, United Kingdom @ Glastonbury Festival 2025

07/12 — Ottawa, Canada @ Ottawa Blues Festival 2025

10/03 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock 2025

10/17-18 — Miami, Florida @ III Points 2025

For tickets and more information, visit www.turnstilehardcore.com.