Summer Is Somehow Getting Better, Because Ty Dolla $ign and Future Just Linked for “Campaign”

Friends, we’re in the sweet spot of summer—that time of year when the light is always perfect and everyone’s skin is always glowing and having sand in your shoes from your trip to the beach doesn’t bother you because you were at the beach and life is just always better when you’re at the beach. And now, benevolent gods Ty Dolla $ign and Future have just linked for a smooth banger called “Campaign,” which is the title track off of Ty’s forthcoming project Campaign, which would also sound terrific at the beach. The song premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show today on Apple Music, and Ty said that the two artists recorded it together literally on a bus during the Purple Reign tour: “We were just parked outside the venue and he just walked on a freestyled like four or five songs back to back to back to back.” According to Ty, it’s one of a handful of tracks they did together, so we can only pray that they continue to gift the world these beautiful productions.

Stream Ty Dolla $ign and Future’s “Campaign” below.

Videos by VICE

And if you missed it this past weekend while you were at the beach, Future also released a new song produced by Zaytoven called “Havin’ It,” which you can listen to below.