Ubisoft Reportedly Developing Another Assassin’s Creed Remake After Black Flag

Hype is swirling around the long-rumored remake of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, officially known as Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, ahead of its gameplay reveal later this week. According to a new report, it may end up being the first of many Assassin’s Creed remakes Ubisoft releases in the coming years.

Ubisoft is working on another Assassin’s creed remake

screenshot: ubisoft

Ubisoft recently referred to Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced as “gaming’s worst-kept secret.” The remake had been rumored about for the past several years, with Ubisoft finally acknowledging that the project is real last month. The game is set to have a big blowout event later this week on April 23, where Ubisoft will show off Black Flag Resynced‘s revamped gameplay and visuals.

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Some have wondered why Ubisoft went with an Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag remake over one of the earlier games in the franchise. The 2013 pirate adventure is regarded as one of the most unique entries in the series and thus is a fan favorite. Black Flag‘s naval combat specifically made it stand out among the other Assassin’s Creed titles, and the game’s huge open world map filled with smaller explorable islands impressed fans. AC games since have had small boats and ships players can use to navigate seas and waterways with, but none of them did naval warfare like Black Flag did more than a decade ago.

Which AC game will Ubisoft remake next?

screenshot: Ubisoft

It seems like Ubisoft might catch the remake bug after it puts out Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced later this year. According to Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming, Ubisoft is reportedly at work on another Assassin’s Creed remake besides Black Flag Resynced. Henderson adds that Ubisoft will greenlight even more Assassin’s Creed remakes contingent on how well Black Flag Resynced does.

As for what the next remake Ubisoft reportedly already has in development may be, Assassin’s Creed 2 might be the best candidate. The 2009 masterpiece was one of the most iconic games of its generation and was the title that brought Assassin’s Creed into the limelight. It was also the spark for a trilogy based on the series’ most beloved protagonist, Ezio Auditore, with Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood and Revelations following it up. The original Assassin’s Creed and the American Revolution-set Assassin’s Creed 3 could also be on the table, but the majority of fans would likely agree that Assassin’s Creed 2 deserves a remake before the others.

screenshot: ubisoft

It’s hard to see Ubisoft wanting to remake any of the mid-2010s Assassin’s Creed titles, as games like AC Unity and Syndicate from 2014 and 2015, respectively, are not only too recent but were also critically panned upon release, though the general sentiment surrounding Syndicate has turned more positive over the years. The RPG-based games that came shortly after, like Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey are also too recent. With this in mind, it’s easy to see whichever remake that’s coming after Black Flag Resynced being a pre-Assassin’s Creed 4 game from the Xbox 360 and PS3 era.

Currently, the , though Ubisoft will most likely confirm the game’s release date this coming Thursday. It’ll surely be a few years before Ubisoft is ready to reveal the other Assassin’s Creed remake it’s working on, but in the meantime fans of the franchise have Black Flag Resynced, as well as new mainline entries like Assassin’s Creed Hexe to look forward to in the near future.