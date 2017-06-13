VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Music

90s R&B Still Reigns Supreme in 2017

By

Share:

The second season of Noisey’s Under the Influence, brought to you by Pandora Premium, continues with a trip back to the 90s. In the third and final installment, the series turns its attention to the revolutionary R&B of the era, after looking in previous episodes at glam rock and outlaw country. We break down the hip-hop infused world of new jack swing with the genre’s creator Teddy Riley; we have En Vogue discuss how important dance and fashion were for R&B and the 1990s as a whole; Jodeci explain how their tough-but-sensual slow jam epics broke all the rules. Above all, we’ll look at how the sonic innovations of 90s R&B have carried through into the vocabulary of modern music, from Ty Dolla $ign’s romantic suites to Phantogram’s sample-based indie pop. Watch the episode in full at the top of the page.

Check out the Outlaw Country episode here and the Glam Rock episode here.

Videos by VICE

Tagged:
, , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE