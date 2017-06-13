90s R&B Still Reigns Supreme in 2017

The second season of Noisey’s Under the Influence, brought to you by Pandora Premium, continues with a trip back to the 90s. In the third and final installment, the series turns its attention to the revolutionary R&B of the era, after looking in previous episodes at glam rock and outlaw country. We break down the hip-hop infused world of new jack swing with the genre’s creator Teddy Riley; we have En Vogue discuss how important dance and fashion were for R&B and the 1990s as a whole; Jodeci explain how their tough-but-sensual slow jam epics broke all the rules. Above all, we’ll look at how the sonic innovations of 90s R&B have carried through into the vocabulary of modern music, from Ty Dolla $ign’s romantic suites to Phantogram’s sample-based indie pop. Watch the episode in full at the top of the page.

Check out the Outlaw Country episode here and the Glam Rock episode here.