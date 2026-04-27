Upcoming Assassin’s Creed Game Loses 50 Developers

An all-new mainline Assassin’s Creed game is supposedly coming next year, but it’s just recently been reported that the project has lost a sizeable chunk of its staff.

Assassin’s Creed Hexe loses 50 developers

screenshot: Ubisoft

The Assassin’s Creed world is buzzing right now. The long-rumored Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag remake was officially unveiled last week, getting fans excited about revisiting Edward Kenway’s pirate journey through the Caribbean. Many seem pleased with the remake’s updated visuals, and the game is only a few months away, arriving on July 9. Adding to the hype are new rumors about Ubisoft working on another remake, which is speculated to be the original 2007 Assassin’s Creed.

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First revealed in 2022, Assassin’s Creed Hexe was part of a big Assassin’s Creed blowout event that included the first teaser for last year’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and the official reveals of 2023’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage and the mobile RPG Assassin’s Creed Jade. Assassin’s Creed Hexe is the last of that 2022 batch of reveals to be coming out. The Holy Roman Empire-set game is said to have a darker tone and atmosphere and will be more of a linear narrative experience instead of a sprawling RPG like Shadows, AC Valhalla, and the like.

Assassin’s Creed Hexe Still reportedly eyeing 2027

According to Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson, Assassin’s Creed Hexe has lost 50 of staff members, who’ve been moved to Ubisoft’s “Interproject” team, giving them 90 days to join a different project within Ubisoft. Henderson also reports that Assassin’s Creed leader Jean Guesdon is scaling back some of Assassin’s Creed Hexe‘s more “magical” elements, removing a feature that was reported to have players control a cat companion. Many Assassin’s Creed fans have been excited for Hexe‘s magical witchcraft elements. To what extent they’re being scaled back will remain to be seen.

While these 50 developers haven’t been fully laid off by Ubisoft, it’s unknown exactly why they were moved off Assassin’s Creed Hexe. Though no official release window has been divulged by Ubisoft yet, the game is reported to be looking at a release in mid-2027, which means it’s likely approaching the end of development. Even if this is the case, it does seem a bit too early for Ubisoft to be moving developers off the project, and seeing that Guesdon is still making fundamental changes to Hexe, there’s surely a lot more work to be done on the game over the next 12 months. Losing 50 developers is sure to have an impact on the game’s release timeline, and so it’s easy to see the game get pushed internally to the Fall 2027 window, or perhaps even delayed into early 2028.

Fans have been waiting nearly four years to learn and see more of Assassin’s Creed Hexe. With Ubisoft currently busy rolling out this summer, it likely won’t be ready to have a similar unveiling for Hexe until much later in the year, or perhaps sometime in early 2027, depending on whether the game gets internally delayed. For now, Assassin’s Creed fans have the Black Flag remake to look forward to.