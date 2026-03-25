Usher Says We Should Still Recognize Diddy’s Legacy Despite His Abuse Allegations

Some people online might ask: What about separating the art from the artist? For Usher, there’s not much separation at all. Instead, he suggests that his former mentor, Diddy, should still be respected despite the numerous charges and allegations he faces.

In an interview for the Forbes series The Enterprise Zone, the Confessions crooner gave some rare positive comments about the Bad Boy mogul. “I think certain people are prosecuted and maybe not recognized for the greatness that they offer,” Usher told interviewer Jabari Young. “I don’t have anything negative to say about Sean Combs. My experience was not what the world has seen and how he’s been, you know, misrepresented.”

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The Tennessee-born singer stressed that he wasn’t trying to detract from the allegations against Diddy. However, he insists that we embrace some of the positive contributions he made to music and culture as a whole.

Usher Praises Diddy and His Legacy Regardless of Allegations

“I’m not saying that every man is perfect,” the multi-hyphenate clarified. “I’m not saying that all of us don’t have flaws, but I can’t with any sense of humanity not recognize the valuable contributions that this man made for us as Black entrepreneurs, for us as people who transition culture and ideas into something that’s tangible. SO many people benefited from what he created. And I acknowledge that. That’s why I see him as legacy.”

Usher still calls Diddy a mentor despite what’s happened. Moreover, he says you can’t look at the world today and not see “the influence of hip-hop.” “The people who actually made that appropriate and are the forefathers are people like Sean Combs. Not just in the great times that they had, musically, but in the idea of being able to find ways to monetize culture and create something that was not just black or white, it was colorless,” he continued.

Ultimately, Usher embraces what he “learned as a businessman” before he understood what the music business was all about. “There are trials and tribulations that come with the pressures of success and power,” he said. “But what we choose to do with it is what I hope that you see with me and hopefully other people that I’m involved with, right?”

In the past three years, horrifying allegations have been levied against Diddy. The court sentenced him to four years on a couple of prostitution-related charges. Currently, his release from prison is scheduled for April 2028. But with videos and various victim testimonies, Diddy’s public perception has been tarnished for good.