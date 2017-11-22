Vegan Corn Pudding Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

2 cups|260 grams fresh or frozen corn kernels

¾ cup|175 ml hemp or almond milk

½ cup|115 grams vegan shortening, melted, plus more for greasing

1 (15-ounce|425-gram) can creamed corn, such as green giant or other vegan brand

1 cup|155 grams corn meal

½ cup|65 grams corn flour

½ cup|115 grams granulated sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

Heat oven to 350°F. Grease an 11-by-7-inch or 9-by-9-inch baking dish and set aside. Combine corn, hemp milk, shortening, and creamed corn in a medium bowl; set aside. Whisk cornmeal, corn flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl; make a well in the center. Add corn mixture to well and fold to thoroughly combine. Spread evenly into prepared baking dish. Bake 35 to 40 minutes until edges are golden brown and center is lightly set.

