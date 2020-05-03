How to Get Into UK Drill – A Beginner’s Guide

Khalid Dovie, a 15-year-old from Brent, is obsessed with drill. He doesn’t think its critics are too preoccupied with the bad press the genre has had, and that they’ve never sat down to actually listen to the music and understand its message. So, for the first episode in our VENT Documentaries series, Khalid visited the studios, homes and creative minds of some of UK drill’s biggest artists and producers to find out what the genre is really about.



Listen right here, and if you’re deaf or hard of hearing, the full transcript is below.

Videos by VICE

Mulani: I can’t dance. So I wouldn’t get gassed to bashment. Maybe slow jams would come on, I would not get excited. Rap would come on, I would get gassed. But when Drill comes on, yeah? Like you can ask anyone.

Khalid: From VICE and BRENT 2020, London Borough of Culture, this is VENT Documentaries. Young people from one London Borough, telling you the stories we care about. This is series one, where we’re talking about identity.

Khalid: I’m Khalid Dovie. If you asked any of my boys about my identity and what I’m on, they’d tell you I’m 15, I’m a funny guy, I love a joke and I kick ball. I also think Drill is the shit. My guys, my ends, my school, all my bredrins rate it so much that they wouldn’t think to say it about me. I listen to Drill every day. Probably actually every couple of hours. Everything about Drill is poppin, and the way it’s put together, it’s just hard man. But all anyone’s got to say about Drill in the media is that Drill is the cause for all the violence in the streets, rappers keep getting bagged, and Drill keeps getting banned.

News archive: You go on to your mobile phone or tablet and put in Drill, up will come a whole series of Drill music videos.

News archive: Gangs posting videos and music online that document, encourage and glamourize violence.

News archive: Lyrics which are about serious violence.

News archive: It’s designed as a piece of music through its very name to incite violence.

News archive: And goad and threaten others.

Khalid: I don’t think these dons have ever really sat down to actually listen to Drill, or understand it’s message. I wouldn’t describe myself as a violent guy, and I still rate Drill. I like the beats, the bass and the different flows. So I’ve decided to take a deeper look into Drill and its background. I’m tryna show what makes Drill so popular and one of the most important music genres about. It’s a lot more than the politics around it. So I started with someone who’s new on the Drill scene, but already making waves .

Khalid: I’m with Mulani. Introduce yourself, please.

Mulani: Hi so, my name’s Mulani Mon£y… and I’m an entrepreneur. I’m also a Drill artist as well, so it’s very different juggling a lot of stuff. But yeah that’s basically it.

Khalid: Love the way she corrected me she’s like, I’m Mulani Mon£y. I’m an entrepreneur, I’m also a Drill artist. Well, I’m just Khalid and I go to school, so yeah that’s just me innit.

Khalid: So Mulani’s cold at the rapping, but she’s also been an entrepreneur since day…

Mulani: I’ve been doing hair since year 8. So yeah I was a bit naughty, I used to like bunk lessons and stay in the playground and make kids stay out. So I’d be doing their hair like trying to get to this money. So I used to sit in the playground ( laughs) and do hair and not let the girls go. I’d be like, no just wait the teachers ain’t gonna say nothing.

Khalid: How’d you start music?

Mulani: Probably when I hit year 10, year 9. So the people I was rolling with, they were actually doing music at the time. So I’d probably go to their studio sessions or their shows and they’d get me to rap as well and that for bands, and I’d probably spit a bit of freestyle. They’d gas me and be like on my god, you’re actually hard for a girl.

Khalid: It might be quite patronizing to hear you know, you’re really good for a girl. Coz you’re actually really good not just for a girl, just for an artist.

Mulani: Yeah, yeah, thank you.

Khalid: Like you’re better than a couple of them man that do Drill.

Mulani: Ah-ha yeah (laughs).

Khalid: So, I was thinking how does it make you feel when you hear, for a girl?

Mulani: Do you know what, before I actually dropped my first song, “Self Made”.

Mulani: If you’re a good female artist, they will think a boy wrote your rap for you. Like “Self Made”, a lot of people thought a boy wrote it for me. It’s kind of annoying but I thought it pushes me to wanna prove myself more like girls can actually do this.

Khalid: Definitely. Mulani Loves Drill, proper, you know.

Mulani: I feel like when people say stuff like, “aww I don’t like Drill”, I’ve got friends that do that, and it’s like you’re fake, you’re being fake. Do ya get what I mean, because when it comes on in the club you can’t, you’re not standing there? Do you get what I mean?

Khalid: Yeah (laughs) you’re flying and that.

Mulani: I feel like Drill is definitely something where people can come together and you know, be gassed together like it’s just that genre that gasses you.

Khalid: Ok, so for unserious dons who don’t know what Drill is, don’t worry I got you.

Scully: Drill is rap music that tends to be, there’s a lot of BPMs it can be, but it tends to go between, let’s say, 1, 2, 5, and 1, 4, 5, with heavy 808’s. It’s generally people talking about their lifestyle, their gang involvement and yeah, just their life and on road.

Khalid: This is Scully.

Scully: I’m a presenter, producer and a writer from south London, Croydon to be exact. I often write about music and I guess I just try and contextualise things, that’s my job to contextualise things. If you use a rough scored instrument, also even ecstasy like Stormzy used for “Shut Up” like (hums), and it’s quite airy, there’s no drums in it. To make that a Drill song you literally just have to slap some 808’s on it and add a little bit of echo on it, so it’ll be like (hums). It was coming from Chicago, where obviously there’s a lot of gang violence going on, and it was a way of people kind of like narrating their life story and in a sense a form of therapy. 2011 to 2012 is when it became very popularised in the world, it first came to light. So Chief Keef had a few massive hits like “I Don’t Like” and I think his debut album came in 2012 as well. But the mixtapes he’d been bubbling for a few years back, that was in the south side of Chicago, big moment, and then it came to the UK like 2015 – 2016 I would say. The biggest Drill hit I can remember coming through was Grizzy with “I Don’t Wanna Look Like You“ and the 150 Group which were like, one of the first big groups in Drill. Then I’d say about 2018, we saw Drill go back to New York and also to Australia and that’s not to forget European Drill which is massive, you’ve got people like ADF Sandsgey, yeah a whole host of people in France. So yeah 2020’s looking like a very international sound .

Khalid: As a Drill listener, the main focus would obviously be the artists. AM & Skengdo, Headie One, RV, Kwengface, KO. However, there’s a lot going on behind the scenes that people don’t really give a monkey’s about. I wanted to know more about that stuff, so I got in touch with TK and SK, from the independent record label, Finesse Forever.

TK: I’m TK. I’m Executive Director.

SK: I’m SK. Part of Finesse Foreva, similar to TK. Also a Director.

Khalid: Finesse Forever are doing their ting. They manage some top dogs in the Drill scene. But they also run these week-long production camps, making space for producers to mash work together on a humble ting. They invited me to one.

TK: This week we’re just running a production camp, getting the best of the best producers under one roof.

SK: Producers are kinda forgotten about so we’re tryna encourage them to socialize and you may be sitting in a room with a guy whose done five platinum records, and you don’t even have one record, and you start asking them questions like, “oh how do you do this? How do you get into that?“ And that creates your own opportunity. It’s a big thing and they enjoy it like, people are staying overnight, it’s amazing.

TK: It’s a safe place for them to be, do ya know what I mean. Imagine like, instead of being at home or you could possibly be on the street. You’re here, in a safe environment, you get food, it’s just calm.

Khalid: I wanted to find out more about what producers do. So I sat down with the third founder of Finesse Foreva, producer JB. I was buzzing off the bounce though, cause it turns out he produced one of my favourite AM tracks.

JB: You didn’t know I made “Attempted”? You didn’t know…

Khalid: He shaked my hand, you know.

JB: You didn’t know I made “Attempted”?

Khalid: You know dat, I used to sing that in school you know, and my teachers used to look at me, “Khalid, what is this? What are you saying in our institution?”.

Khalid: I love that song so much. So just tell me a bit about yourself.

JB: My name’s JB first and foremost. I’m one of the founders of Finesse Foreva so it’s me SK and TK, so we founded it together and I’m like a producer by trade. I’m a producer for Skengdo, AM, Chief Keef, S1, Vanessa & Abigail.

Khalid: This is mad.

Khalid: When I wasn’t gassing JB’s ting, he told me more about what producers do and the roles of other people in the studio.

JB: You know how rappers are man, they’ll say yeah I want this, I want that. But they’re not really explaining what the hell they’re talking about, you know what I mean? They’re gonna be talking about all kinds of nonsense and I’m sitting there thinking like…to be honest there’s been bare sessions where I sit there and the artist is trying to describe it to me and he’s like “I want this little thing like (Makes beat sound)”. Like I’m trying to really gauge what you’re talking about. But you know we get there in the end so (laughs).

Khalid: Definitely. So behind the producer, there’s an engineer. What is the difference in a role between those two?

JB: Producer, well you know what, there’s a different role between producer, engineer, beatmaker, I mean there’s a lot of roles. There’s vocal producers, they focus on the aspects of the person’s vocals, how they sing, how they speak, how they’re talking. Engineer’s just there to make it sound clean, to record it and to give you pointers, ok cool if we’re gonna go in from here, this is where the best place is coz your breath is coming out here, so let’s just cut here, let’s go from there, maybe do that three times, we’ll pick out the best ones and their just kinda here to hone out the best order in sound. Beatmakers are obviously people who can sit there and make 20 beats in one day. There’s people that can just sit there just make beat after beat after beat after beat after beat…It’s like a kid that can play FIFA you know what I mean. That kid could spend hours playing FIFA, they could just spend hours making a beat and they can do it quickly. A producer is a guy who sees the overall vision, it’s kinda like a director. He’s not directly doing…

Khalid: Yeah, doing X or Y.

JB: …yeah X, Y, but he’s like this is what it is. This is perfect, this is, ok this is the music.

Khalid: You see in drill yeah, there are a lot of man that I rate. AM & Skengdo are defo one of the hardest out there. Turns out, JB has produced loads of their tracks, and Finesse Forever are their managers…again, I was gassed.

Khalid: You said that you just came back from tour. Was that with AM and Skengdo?

JB: Yeah, yeah.

Khalid: So, you need to take me bro.

JB: ( Laughs)

Khalid: After chopping it up with JB, I went for a walk around the studios.

Khalid: Smells of good energy.

Khalid: There were two guys that I knew I needed to chat to.

Gotcha : How old are you again?

Khalid: The first guy is Gotcha. You might know him as the guy who produced ‘Gun Lean’ by Russ and Keisha Becky. He was the first Drill producer to go platinum.

Khalid: What was it like bringing that plaque to your mum?

Gotcha: Don’t quote me on this but like, she said like my sons the shit though innit.

Khalid: My sons big time now.

Khalid: The second guy is AV The Producer.

AV: Have you ever thought about producing?

Khalid: There’s too many buttons bro.

Khalid: Him and Gotcha are close and they often work together. He’s fresher in the game but he’s already worked with people like Reckie, V9, Nito NB and AM & Skengdo. I asked AV & Gotcha to show me how a beat is actually made.

Khalid: So can you show me where the magic happens?

AV: Someone is controlling my laptop in room two.

Khalid: AV & Gotcha took me for a little trip round the studios. It was like a dark maze, every time you turned a corner, you’d bump into someone new.

Khalid: Tell them your name.

Prophet: I’m very upset that I didn’t get to be in this podcast. Are you actually recording? Thank you VICE for coming down, and keeping me out of this podcast, next time hopefully I get better luck. Shout out Gotcha, he’s the big boy here and the presenter, yeah don’t know my guy but I spotted him just for the podcast, thank you very much.

Khalid: It was The Prophet by the way.

Khalid: AV’s taken over presenting.

AV: What’s your favourite song that you’re produced?

Prophet: My favourite song has to be “Macaroni”.

Khalid: You produced “Macaroni?”

Prophet: Yeah.

Prophet: So the first thing we did with Macaroni was we played the piano, did another piano underneath it, couple chords behind it. We added vocal samples to it, and if you listen to the hats in it, they’re not very Drilly, so at the time people were saying “is it Drill, is it not?”. We wanted to commercialise it a little bit so people that may not necessarily like Drill for the lyrics might take to it for the beat.

Khalid: Profit joined the laptop hunt to listen to what AV & Gotcha were working on. When we finally got to the right studio, it was this dark room with red LED lighting, proper popping like lit. Then there were these monitors and a couple producers already in there and on the right you could see Ghosty doing his ting in the next room. I asked AV to press play.

Khalid: Where did you start bro?

AV: Usually this is what happens. Usually, me and Gotcha make a beat and at first it’s shit, like appalling, like very shit, (laughs) and then there’s a point where we keep on working on it and then we get like a light bulb moment.

AV: Yeah, I added effect tricks. What it does like, I can reverse things but it does it a certain times per second.

Gotcha: Ah, I jumped on it, heard it, loved it. Heard like some, what was it? A string, a piano reverse with the effect trick.

AV: So it just reverses it, so that’s why the first melody sounds like that, it goes ( Hums). That’s why it sounds like that.

Gotcha: Even though it’s Drill I kinda wanted to like, experiment, be out of the box and kinda see it as like, add some beautiful elements. I don’t know the word but it’s kind of like two opposites coz Drill is kinda like evil straight to the point, and when you’ve got something that’s more beautiful, more romantic it’s more like a build-up. So that’s what I wanted it to be like, more of a build-up so that there’s more rises with strings instead of it just being like snares or whatever.

Khalid: I asked how they got the sound of the violins without actually playing the violin, and then AV took over presenting again, talking about VSTs and plugins, and boy, these man know about plugins.

AV: That would actually be a great question for every producer in here. What right now is your favourite plugin. Anyone got a favourite plugin right now?

PRODUCERS: It’s got to be Contact.

PRODUCERS: Exhale by Output.

Prophet: I dunno, I use a lot but I would say Omnesys if I have to.

AV: Gotcha what’s your favourite VST right now, and don’t say the same one that I’m gonna say.

Gotcha: Nah, just saying that Arcade still, by Output. Shout out their ting, £8 a month trust me.

AV: Ok, here’s what I’m saying Retron Mellotron VST. It’s got a whole load of violins, strings, and flutes. You thought I was gonna say Arcade, ha!

Gotcha: Well, bit of that Arcade though?

AV: Well yeah, a bit of that Arcade, yeah but if you’re going to go and get it, it’s £10 a month, it’s very worth it.

Khalid: I mean, I thought I was a geek when it came to Drill, but I can’t lie, this is a mazzaline! I wanted to know more about what it’s like managing Drill artists and producers. I went back to chat more to SK and TK who’d set up the producer camp. That’s next.

— AD BREAK —

Khalid: We’re back. SK and TK, Finesse Forever.

TK: We first started managing an artist in Croydon called T FACE innit.

SK: T FACE was the first Drill artist that we signed. He came to us, he didn’t even know how to rap. He’s just on the roads. So he actually came to us and said, ‘what am I gonna do?’ Because a friend had passed away, he was his younger and from there he kind of realized like, I can’t do this road thing for long, do you know what I mean? It’s like he said yeah I understand there is a negative presence that comes with Drill but there’s also positives that come with it because at the end of the day, a lot of Drill artists when you become mainstream you stop actually Drilling, and I think rather than pointing fingers, how about accepting them and understanding where they are coming from, and seeing how you can turn the negatives into a positive. I think if more people were to look at it from that perspective you would actually understand what’s going on and not just seeing a person going to prison and you say “oh my days, he’s a murder, he deserves it”. You don’t know why he’s gone to prison, you don’t know how many jobs he applied for. When people come to us and they’re like “how do you guys manage the Drill artist and things like that”. We’re just like, they’re just normal people. They act as if these guys are gonna kill them in an instant, and then when you actually speak with them or when you understand how intelligent they are and you’re like “oh these are young men and women.”

Khalid: Drill is like a way out for the man then, because I obviously know some guys in my area, who they see it as look, I’m probably not gonna get a job, my school grades aren’t that good, I’m on these roads, I’m decent at rapping, if this works for me I can get off the road, and so they see it as maybe the only way out of being dead or in jail.

SK: If a song was to blow, my friend could become my manager…

Khalid: That’s real.

SK: …my next friend can be the producer, my next friend can be the tour manager, and have you notice that even with Giggs, Buck is his manager. They don’t have the opportunities you have, they don’t live in the environment that you live in. Of course, there’s certain things that you can and can’t do in life but you need to let them understand that for themselves. I could tell a young man ‘give me your blade’, it’s not gonna stop him buying another blade tomorrow and stabbing. But if I give him an opportunity, he has a reason to put his blade down…

TK: Trust me.

ST:…that’s the difference.

Scully: I think black diaspora transports music everywhere all the time.

Khalid: Scully.

Scully: Oh we’re getting shot in Chicago, there’s no money here let’s create a new genre that’s basically celebrating the lives we have, while we have them, and that’s where you get Drill and that’s why Drill translated so well here and why it does so well in New York, that’s why there’s pockets of Canada where it’s doing it. It’s all about the common ground within these poorer communities. Drill is the genre that embodies a silver-lining in every dark cloud or when life gives you lemons make lemonade. Drill is like when life gives you pain make champagne, that’s what it is, go pop bottles.

Khalid: When it comes to Drill producers, the 808 king has got to be M1 on the Beat. He’s the most popular Drill producer out there. So I went to meet him.

Khalid : (On the phone) Mum Tottenham’s not that bad. Yes, I will call you, I will keep you posted. Alright, then bye mum.

Khalid: Most people agree UK Drill was born in Brixton, South London. But Tottenham, up north, is commonly known as the second yard for UK Drill. M1 just gave me an address, and I thought it was a studio. I turned up and it was just a house.

Khalid: Hi…my name’s Khalid from VICE.

WOMAN: Yeah.

Khalid: We’re here to interview M1.

WOMAN: Interview? Oh M1? Oh wow…hold on one second, hold on.

Khalid: Turns out we were at M1’s boys’s mum’s yard. She let us in and we went upstairs .

Khalid: M1 on the Beat is at the top of his game, oh my lord there’s just too many examples. Golden Boot Headie One, Who? Digga D… I mean, he’s really out here. I asked him to tell me more about the insides of the industry.

Khalid: Aight so we’re out here again, Tottenham M1 on the Beat, you know what it is.

M1: Come one

Khalid: Come on. Can you tell me, first question. Obviously producing isn’t the most mainstream way, when you talk about Drill you just instantly go to the artist automatically. But you especially have made a name for yourself big-time like, people even look at you in higher esteem than some of the artists, so when did you decide you wanted to be a producer?

M1: When I saw my first like million views like that’s my first thought. Not even a million like 500k views, when I saw that people were actually listening to what I was doing and you can like get far in it, might as well get paid for something you wanna enjoy doing bro.

Khalid: That’s real man. So talking about pay, what’s the money like bro?

M1: It’s good bro, it’s brilliant, it’s good man.

Khalid: Do you say like, aw I’m making this beat I want X money?

M1: Yeah, yeah literally.

Khalid: Or do you say after it comes in I want this percentage.

M1: You can like, with rappers as well you have a negotiation with them like, have an upfront payment. Most of the independent rappers would just do a fifty split or something like that. But every deal you make, just make sure you’ve got a contract for it, you know what I mean? And make sure you’re both happy with it and there’s no disagreements.

Khalid: No disagreements, keep it on paper you lot heard it here first.

Khalid: M1 played me a beat he was working on.

M1: You see this beat, it’s mad innit, just mad it’s got singing it going (hums).

Khalid: You can already tell, you can already tell, trust, trust me.

M1: Who do you see on this? Actually no listen to the beat first let it go.

(music plays)

Khalid: oh shit….I’m sitting here as one of your fans. Like every day whether I’m in front of my laptop or I’m banging FIFA, there’s M1 on the beat in the background, you understand? So how does it feel to understand that you know, you’re affecting many, many peoples lives?

M1: That’s one of the things that keep me pushing. Honestly, certain messages come through, think man what people say to man. That helps man to just keep going, coz I’m actually like helping people through their day I’m helping shit like that, and just yeah, whenever you listen to music it calms you down through whatever, what you’re going through. Knowing that kind of thing man is giving out, makes me feel positive. That’s the positive ting about Drill, there’s a lot of positive and negatives about it, but that’s a positive.

Khalid: I might have said a couple times now that my favourite artists are AM & Skengdo…They made Drill history in 2018, cause they were the first UK Drill artists to collaborate with Drill founder, Chief Keef from Chicago, on a song called ‘Pitbulls’. Turns out, not only did JB from Finesse Forever produce ‘Attempted’, my favourite AM song, but he also produced ‘Pitbulls’.

Khalid: That song they made, was that you?

JB: That was me.

(laughs)

Khalid: I had to have a moment coz I’d seen what I saw on Instagram AM X Skengdo X Chief Keef. I had a fit in my room

JB: Yeah yeah.

Khalid: Like I literally held the speaker, the plus sign on the speaker, I held the plus sign on the speaker and my mum was like, ‘Khalid turn it down, turn it down!’.

(laughs)

Khalid: Trust me. I was…the beat was fire, the link-up was fire. Everything about it, the music video was even more fire….

Khalid: This Chicago / London collab accelerated the UK drill scene’s popularity worldwide, so my producer took me back to the Finesse Forever studios, and I was told that I was meeting a journalist called Ian McQuaid, who’s written a lot about AM & Skengdo.

Khalid: Oh my days you’re bugging!

Skengdo: What you saying man, you good yeah?

Khalid: Is that AM? Is that Skengdo?

AM: You know.

Khalid: Oh my days. I ain’t even tryna gas you know.

Khalid: On a big man ting, that was crazy.

Khalid: Guys they told me I’m here to interview a journalist called Ian McQuaid after school. I come upstairs and imagine you seeing AM and Skendgo. Personally, you two are like, you two are my guys like.

Skengdo: Love bro, love.

AM: Come on respect

Khalid: My marj is constantly on man for listening to Drill, and she warns me not to even think of becoming a Drill artist. So I can’t imagine what it’s like to have to tell your marj that you want to be a Drill musician…

Khalid: So how’d you tell your mum?

Skengdo: You have to remember back then, at that point bro, like remember, we were just, you have to think about how drill was back then. Your parents would have seen it as a negative thing as well, as well as everyone else that sees it as a negative thing, you feel me? But when man started to get awards like plaques and stuff, bringing home achievements and started to see certain things from it, it’s actually keeping man out of trouble and stuff like that. It was like oh cool there was more understanding of it.

AM: My mum, to be fair she’s been hearing my voice innit and obviously she can’t, I can’t dummy her, she knows it’s my voice init. One time she comes in my room and she’s like ‘aw play your song’ I was like what are you talking about and she likes ‘yeah the song that you lot always playing, play it’. So I tried to find it a calm song, I think dem days I must have played her ‘Crash’….

AM: …and from then, she just done her own investigations so she’s all up on my twitter, insta, everything. But she’s proper supportive with the music and everything.

Skengdo: It was about til the Mad About Bars when we got our first plaque. When for me and my household, it was like alright cool we can see the benefits from this. Apart from that, it was like alright cool we’re still yet to see.

Khalid: Mad About Bars was maaaaaad. It’s this freestyle platform for popular UK rappers. Run by Radio 1Xtra’s Kenny Allstar, shoutout Kenny. AM & Skengdo’s video has over 20 million times, more than any other video in the series.

AM: Cause our lifestyles were so hectic I’ve woken up in the morning thinking so we’ve got Mad about Bars today. Skengs like yeah, I’m like brudda have you written like? He was like nah, I was like ah-right say nothing, mans gonna write then. So we’re writing, but I’m bearing in mind what Skengdo’s gonna say, so I have to write and think what’s he gonna say?

Skengdo: Ask Kenny, he’ll tell you. We were, he came outside to see where we was, and we was outside practising it, I was like yeah yeah play the beat, like we were listening to the beat, like yeah rap your bar, yeah.

AM: The numerical bars are like the one where I was, added up the stuff to 410.

Khalid: Yeah! That was hot.

AM: That really surprised me more than anything coz when I’m rapping it, I’m just doing the maths as I’m rapping and then I added up. I was like whaaat, it actually added up, I was like nah I’m putting this in you know what I mean, and I was just playing with it. I was like, and even if it couldn’t be done…

Khalid: …099, that’s 81 plus 47, plus 22…

AM: Not even that one! It’s the next one.

Khalid: Oh the next one?

AM: I was like…

Khalid & AM:…4 over 10 times 410 minus 4, minus 10 did it work? try it again.

Khalid: Meeting AM & Skengdo was actually mad.

Khalid: ( On the Phone) Yeah mum, yeah I just finished, I just interviewed AM and Skengdo, it was maaaad! Yeah, of course, I’m ok I think I might suffer a heart attack or something but I’m alright. Excitement mum, nah I haven’t eaten yet but I’ll eat when I get home. Alright bye mum, tell Kateira I said Hi.

Khalid: Thank you for listening to VENT Documentaries, I’m Khalid Dovie.

Thanks to everyone who let us use their music for the episode: AM & Skengdo, Mulani Money, Gotcha, AV the Producer, M1 on the Beat, Ish, JB, Profit and WMP Studios. Thank you to Finesse Forever for inviting me to their Drill camp and introducing me to all these sick people including AM & Skengdo waaaahhh!!

VENT Documentaries are produced by Jess Lawson and Arlie Adlington with help from Emilia Gill, Moeed Majeed & Kamiah Chae Cowell.

VENT is a collaboration between VICE and Brent London Borough of Culture 2020.

Subscribe to VENT Documentaries on Acast, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.