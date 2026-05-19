Venus in Cancer Is Here, and 4 Zodiac Signs Are Getting Hit With a Major Emotional Reset

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, officially entered Cancer yesterday, May 18—and it will remain here for about a month. This follows an otherwise complex transit of Venus in Gemini, shifting out of confusion and brain fog and into clarity and support.

“What lit you up, or acted as a creative drive forward, might have been a little foggy the last few weeks as Venus was in Gemini,” says Courtney Trethric, Hellenistic Astrologer, Community Herbalist, and Yoga Teacher at The Cosmic Craft. “It felt overwhelming to get started on what’s been in your mind’s eye. Venus in Gemini can make you feel like you’re being pulled in two directions, the heart and the mind.”

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“Now that Venus is moving into Cancer, that feeling of confusion will be remedied by the inward current of energy that Cancer brings,” Trethric continues.

Wondering what to expect from this transit? Here’s how Venus in Cancer will impact you—and the signs most affected.

What to Expect From Venus in Cancer

Venus in Cancer is an incredibly sensual and sensitive transit, bound to stir up some deep emotional energy. During this time, it’s important to focus on yourself and fill your own cup first.

“It’ll feel supportive from within,” says Trethric. “It lends the ability to not focus on what others want or need out of you, but to tend to your inner waters. To listen to your desires and not push them to the wayside.”

“With Jupiter situated in Cancer as well, it’ll add a surge of creative energy,” adds Trethric. “It’ll be easier to act on your intuition and to follow what your heart wants. It’s reaching out a branch of support to help support your wildest dreams.”

“Especially as we move toward the beginning of June, Venus and Jupiter will join forces as they inch closer toward one another in the sky. It’ll be the perfect time to jump on opportunities and bring creative life into this plane. You’ll get a chance to act on something that you’ve been dreaming of. It’ll feel like a lightbulb moment when it comes to creativity, your relationship, or even a personal project that’s been taking up more time than it hasn’t. Don’t pass this transit up. It’s something to keep your sights on.”

Signs Most Impacted by Venus in Cancer

1. Cancer

Since this transit is occurring in Cancer, this water sign will likely experience the most change.

“Anyone with heavy cancer placements, especially those with a Cancer Sun, is going to feel this shift with the most intensity,” says Trethric. “Contrary to popular belief, Cancers aren’t shy or introverted. They’re just calculated about their energy, mindful of the social battery, and wait for the perfect moment to come out of their shell. This transit acts as a warm tide-pool of creativity for these folks to really blossom and wade through these cosmically charged waters.”

2 and 3. Scorpio and Pisces

According to Trethric, water signs in general will benefit from this transit, including Scorpio and Pisces. In fact, they’ll likely feel most in their element during this time.

“It’s an energy that they’re already attuned to, and are accustomed to the frequency of going with the flow and feeling the vibrations shift,” says Trethric. “Water signs are so familiar with the push and pull of this energy; they just need to make sure that they’re not getting swept up in the excitement of something new. It helps to be tethered to only a few goals, instead of casting such a wide net.”

4. Capricorns

Unfortunately, Capricorn is the one zodiac sign likely to experience some resistance from this transit.

“This surge of creativity can feel overwhelming and ungrounded,” says Trethric. “To have so many ideas swirling around in their heads can feel confusing and almost cause decision fatigue. The best way for these folks to work with this cosmic surge is to practice their habits around self-talk, with a focus on watching their words around what they’re capable of.”

Even for Capricorn, “The sky is the limit with this transit, and instead of being afraid, learn that you’re more prepared than most; you just need to trust yourself and let go of perfecting the long game,” she says.