VICE Spotlight: Jaal

The art of hip-hop has always defied boundaries. Greats like Nas, Big L, Tupac and Biggie set in stone an honest art form that allowed them to speak on their individual experiences completely unfiltered. Then, artists like Frank Ocean, Odd Future and Kid Cudi became the cornerstone of vulnerability for the new generation of hip-hop listeners. For the kids who felt like outcasts, these artists offered shoulders to lean on.

For south-east Melbourne rapper Jaal, that sentiment is exactly what he strives for. Just like his musical predecessors, seeking out vulnerability and truth-telling was something that resonated with him from a young age.



“I feel like vulnerability comes naturally because I grew up on storytelling and grew up on listening to people talk about their hardships,” he told VICE.

“That’s the type of hip-hop that I strive to make because that’s what birthed me.

“Everyone that I used to listen to, they always had something to say. There was always substance, they’re talking about real-life shit. I feel like music is a superpower. And I want to use it for good.”

Jaal first entered the music scene in 2016 and has spent seven years sharpening the depths of his artistry. Lending an ear to Jaal’s music, you’ll find that he’s succeeded wholeheartedly in platforming his most authentic self. On his sophomore project “YOU ONLY DIE ONCE”, Jaal embarks on a journey of acceptance — of himself, and the world around him. Through it he reached a point of self-content, no longer clouded by the struggles and adversities he once held himself to.

“I’m in a place right now where I’ve accepted the imperfections of life and accepted the imperfections of myself. I’m finding the beauty in those imperfections,” he said.

“Reflecting on what I’ve learned in the past two or three years, it made me realise that not everything’s going to be the way you want it to be. You’re allowed to make mistakes, life has a whole lot of ups and downs. You’ll feel like shit, but once you learn to accept that that’s the way things are going to be, that it’s not always going to be a smooth ride, it makes things a bit easier for yourself. Anyone listening to this will definitely see that.”

Scattered in between atmospheric and moody production, guest features and sampled voice memos are thought-provoking lyrics and a one-of-one flow, that carries the story Jaal wishes to tell. Now that he’s able to reflect on the project at its completion, the things Jaal had to confront during the process are further proof that this is the rawest version of him.

“It’s healing. I told myself that I wanted to be as vulnerable as possible and I feel like I’ve achieved that. Making this project, I haven’t had a lot of time to reflect on the process of it, because it’s just been go, go, go for me. But now that I think about it, it’s been a lot,” he said.

Despite seven years in the game, a name change, four EPs and two full-length projects under his belt, we are still only seeing the early stages of Jaal.

While music-making has been a means to make ends meet, it’s also an art form engulfed in joy and love for him. So much so, he hopes the effort and work he’s put into carving out his own path can inspire those who come after him.

“I feel like my story is one worth being told. I want to see how far I can take it. I want to show the kids that look like me and other kids that are people of colour, that they’re able to be more than what’s set out for them,” he said.

“I also just want to be able to feed my kids and my family off of what I love. And if I can say that I can do that sustainably, that’s all I can ask for.”

Adele is the Junior Writer and Producer for VICE AU/NZ. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter here.

