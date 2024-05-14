VICE SPOTLIGHT: Jujulipps

Alternative hip-hop artist Jujulipps is the name on everybody’s lips in Tāmaki Makaurau’s music scene. The South African-born multidisciplinary took home the Taite Music Awards title of Best Independent Debut in April, and her tracks ooze confidence, blending rap, afro beats and, well, anything she’s in the mood to get down to.

And with lines like “Running your mouth when you lookin’ like that, Something your mum should’ve swallowed or spat,” Jujulipps isn’t afraid of getting a little nasty.

VICE NZ caught up with the equally bubbly and down-to-earth artist to talk about the impact of her South African upbringing, name-calling and what’s next.





In your own words, who are you?

Who is Jujulipps? I feel like Jujulipps is an artist. She’s multi-disciplinary, she’s a performer, creative, musician. That’s what I would categorise myself as right now. But I just feel like I’m constantly growing and finding new aspects of who Juju is and who she could be.

How would you describe the music you create?

When I first started releasing music, I considered myself a hip-hop artist. And I was like, I really enjoy art, I really enjoy music, but I’d really only do a lot of rap. I was like, I’m a rapper.

Now I’ve been exploring all these different genres. I don’t want to stay in one particular lane. If I’m in the studio and I end up doing country somehow, that’s what’s going to happen. That shouldn’t ever be a surprise, like, Oh, that’s so strange, I didn’t think Juju would do that. No, we don’t have any barriers here.

Do you have any particular inspirations, not just other artists, but places films, people?

I would 1,000% say the works of the African diaspora.

I really love African architecture, African hairstyles, like any time that we blend that into what’s happening right now I just am super, super inspired by that. Creatively, when I listen to music, I listen to drums first, and that’s immediately because of my upbringing.

I’ve got an EP hopefully coming out towards the end of the year. It’s called Superstar. In this EP I not only touched on a lot of genres, and I really tap into this alternative side that I’ve been kind of scared to tap into, but I was really inspired visually by a lot of the traditional African hairstyles, and taking that and putting this new young y2k flow to it. I think that’ll be really visible.

I think in 10 years time looking at a Juju piece of work you would see the influence of African architects… African dress… There’s always going to be a little something. Merging that with the new and the now is absolutely my favourite thing.



Where did you actually get the name Jujulipps from?

When I first came to New Zealand, I moved to the bottom of the South Island. It was so, so different for me. From South Africa’s heat to the freezing cold of South Island, it was just such a shock.

And another thing that was a big shock for me was not having people that were super diverse around me. In South Africa, you’ll have everyone around you. It’s really a rainbow nation. So my features stuck out a lot more than they would have, even in Auckland. Like, in any other setting. I feel like it was quite a shock to a lot of people.

I was in year nine and this older year 12 would run past me every single day and he would make fun of me. And one of the names he would call me, he’d be like, Oh, look at you juju lips.

To him, it’d be such an insult. But I used to be like, Yeah I’ve got juju lips! What do you mean? I just remember that being so funny. Every time he would yell it at me, I was like, you think you ate. You think that is getting at me?

And when I took that and really ran with it during music, it was really interesting and beautiful having individuals come up to me and be like, Yo, I remember being called this. I remember feeling really terrible about my juju lips.

And I just felt really proud to be able to take that name and reclaim it. So I’m like, Yeah, I’m Jujulipps. And now you have to call me it while I’m on a stage.

So you were raised in South Africa, how has your upbringing there shaped you?

I am the woman that I am today because I grew up in South Africa. I think in terms of a lot of things: my creativity, the way that I’m so open to music and sound and dance and movement.

I think that really is from being in an environment that only displayed that.

Whether things were good or bad, people were happy, people were dancing, even though things might not have been the easiest. I think I’ve taken not only my personality but the way that I handle things. I take it from that mentality.

How does that affect what you bring into Aotearoa’s music scene?

Anytime I step in a room, I think that I’m representing South Africa. And once again, one thing I love is the fusion of African culture with the now.

I don’t know if I’d be able to pinpoint, I bring that and this to the New Zealand industry. But I know that the things that I have are an asset. And I think they’re an asset because of that fusion.

In New Zealand unless you’re Tangata Whenua, we are all immigrants, we’re all from somewhere else, you know what I mean? And I think to have that fusion with Kiwi culture is always something really magical.

Congratulations on your Taite Music Awards win, what does that mean to you to have snatched up Best Independant Debut?

Just massive to be acknowledged, amongst so many industry individuals who are just so amazing at what they do. To be nominated against DC Maxwell, Soft Plastics like that alone… I was like, Oh my gosh, that’s insane.

But then to go there and to win… It is a testament to me and my team and the people that I have around myself and also my work. I’ve learned so much in the three years that I’ve absolutely thrown myself into music and that is because I have people that are there to support me and to mentor me and it was just a really, really, really great moment. I was like: this isn’t just for me like. It was so good. It was amazing.

But it also really helped the imposter syndrome. I can’t lie.

I know I’m the shit, like, there’s no debating that. But I also have a lot of inner conflict within myself.

Being up against two artists that were that amazing, I was like, I’m just happy to be there. So to win was… I don’t know if the word is helpful? But [helpful] for my brain to go, Stop, you are actually good enough. Like, you don’t need to keep beating yourself up about it.

Because just as much as I am my biggest fan, I am also my worst critic.

For anyone that is discovering you as an artist now, what track would you want them to go and listen to?

I would say “Get That Shot” produced by Abraham Kunin. I wrote that when I was almost trying to persuade myself like I was like, You are here because you’re here to get the shot, you’re not here to chill. And I think that’s a really cool track to listen to if you’re new to the Juju journey – Which I think everyone is, like I’ve had one project out.

I think it also introduces the next chapter. Superstar, the EP that will be coming, encompasses a lot. I was working double shifts while making music, while trying to financially make life work. And like, everything has worked out the way that it needs to be.

“Get That Shot” is a perfect first listen. And then when my EP comes out, it’ll be like, Oh, you got that shot, and now you’re a superstar.

You recently performed at Filth… are you involved with Filth in any other way?

Besides being an attendee? No. I wish. Whenever I go I always have to take out a second to speak to Half Queen and Jess B and just be like, thank you for this space. Because I feel like there is no place in Auckland that is that open, that accepting.

I don’t have to worry about if my titty is out. Nobody’s going to come and touch me. Nobody’s looking. Everybody’s there for the same agenda. And that’s to get down and to share love and to share energy. It’s just it’s next level. Everybody is so comfortable.

And for me to see individuals comfortable in the skin and not giving a damn I’m like, Yep, so so good.

What was it like to perform there to that crowd that you’re normally a part of?

That was insane. I remember leaving that performance and being like, I’m looking into your eyes, you’re looking into my eyes, we’re exchanging energy right here. I make music I want people to get down to and Filth was just the perfect, most beautiful place for it.

Is performing live a big part of your whole artistry?

1,000%. When I’m making music I’ll be halfway through the song, and I’m like, we just did a fire hook, and we’re like, literally, can you imagine performing this. For me, it’s always at the forefront of my mind when I look at myself being an artist.

It also brings new life to the tracks, performing it to an audience. People will come up to me and be like, I needed that, that was the best song. Everybody has their own relationship with the music and you find that you form a new relationship as well after performing live.

I also love curating what the live performance is based on what the project is. I think with this next stage, I really want it to be a curated showcase for the audience. Like, if we’re going to have dancers, if we’re going to have a sax player on the site, like, I love growing with my craft and performing is one of them.

And finally, what’s coming up for you that you’re excited for?

I’m putting a pause on performing for the next month or two. But I’ve got SYNTHONY PRIDE coming up in August. And any time I get to do anything with the rainbow community, I’m like, Hell yeah, that’s my people. I think SYNTHONY is such a stunning event. So I’m really excited about that.

And then the main one is the Superstar EP. I’m at a great time in my career. And I’m not scared of any boundaries.

I really am excited for this next unveiling of who Juju is, you know.